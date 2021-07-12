7/12 WWE Raw Results: Powell’s live review of Bobby Lashley vs. Xavier Woods in a non-title match, Sheamus vs. Humberto Carrillo for the U.S. Title, Asuka vs. Alexa Bliss vs. Naomi vs. Nikki ASH in a four-way, John Morrison vs. Ricochet in a Falls Count Anywhere match, Erik vs. Omos, Ivar vs. AJ Styles

CategoriesMUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER TV REVIEWS WWE TV Reviews

"Pro Wrestling Boom" in Apple Podasts or Any Podcast App

Listen to "Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast" on Spreaker. Subscribe: Searchin Apple Podasts or Any Podcast App

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE Raw (Episode 1,468)

Taped July 6, 2021 in Tampa, Florida at Yuengling Center

Aired July 12, 2021 on USA Network

[Hour One] Raw opened with a memorial graphic for the late Paul Orndorff… A recap aired of last week’s main event… The broadcast team was Jimmy Smith, Corey Graves, and Byron Saxton…

The New Day duo of Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods made their entrance. Backstage, MVP hyped up Bobby Lashley while their ladies stood with them on the interview set. Lashley and MVP made their entrance with the women…

1. WWE Champion Bobby Lashley (w/MVP) vs. Xavier Woods (w/Kofi Kingston) in a non-title match. MVP was back to using a cane despite wrestling on the previous episode. The women sat on the stage and watched the match. Lashley dumped Woods to ringside and followed. Lashley pressed Woods over his head and dropped him face first onto the ring steps heading into a commercial break. [C]

Woods took offensive control and performed a nice missile dropkick. Woods put Lashley in a Crossface in the middle of the ring. Lashley powered his way out of it and slammed Woods to the mat. Lashley performed his one-armed spinebuster slam. Lashley tossed Woods to ringside, hoisted him onto his shoulders, and ran him into the ring post.

Lashley tossed Woods back inside the ring and then waited for him to get up. Lashley speared Woods while the women were shown celebrating on the stage. Lashley set up for the Hurt Lock, but Woods countered into an inside cradle and scored the upset pin.

Xavier Woods beat WWE Champion Bobby Lashley in 10:40 in a non-title match.

After the match, Kingston and Woods gloated at ringside. Lashley looked down at them and then left the ring and walked to the back with his head down. Woods and Kingston entered the ring and celebrated while MVP stood at ringside…

The broadcast team hyped Alexa’s Playground with Eva Marie and Doudrop…[C]

Powell’s POV: Well, I didn’t see that finish coming. I assume this means we’ll be seeing Lashley plow through Woods in a rematch coming out of the pay-per-view, assuming he retains the championship on Sunday.

Backstage, Kevin Patrick approached MVP and asked where Lashley went. MVP said Lashley left the building. He said it’s not a big deal, he just needed to blow off some steam. MVP guaranteed that Lashley would be in the VIP Lounge later in the evening and everything would be fine…

Footage aired of Jinder Mahal arriving on his motorcycle and being greeted by Veer and Shanky, who handed him the sword he stole from Drew McIntyre…

Powell’s POV: Gee, do you think something is going to happen involving that motorcycle that was conveniently introduced on the same night that Mahal stole the sword?

Alexa Bliss hosted her Playground segment on the backstage set and had Eva Marie and Doudrop as her guests. Eva took issue with Bliss talking too much about herself. Bliss liked Doudrop’s name and tried to ask her a question, but Eva cut her off and took credit for her team winning the eight-woman tag match last week. Eva said this would be the last time she stepped foot on the grubby playground. She said she could see why Bliss only invited Doudrop, then said that Eva-lution deserves so much better. Bliss mocked Eva after she and Doudrop left the set…

Jinder Mahal made his entrance with Veer and Shanky… [C] The broadcast team touted Bianca Belair and Sasha Banks winning an ESPY for their WrestleMania match…

Mahal stood inside the ring with Veer and Shanky. He said he may have taken things too far with Drew McIntyre. Mahal said he knows how proud McIntyre is of his Scottish heritage. He said he would be the bigger man by extending the olive branch. Mahal said he would apologize and then give him back his sword, which was covered while sitting on a table behind Mahal.

Drew McIntyre appeared on the big screen and mockingly waved at Mahal. McIntyre said he knows Mahal is a liar and told him to get to the point. Mahal said he had Veer and Shanky get the sword refinished. He unveiled the sword that was broken in half.

McIntyre said he should have known, then said he did. McIntyre informed Mahal that the sword he had was a replica. McIntyre showed off his real sword backstage. He approached Mahal’s motorcycle and said it looked delicate. McIntyre ripped off an exhaust pipe and then trashed the bike with it. McIntyre continued to trash the motorcycle while Mahal stood in the ring and watched on the big screen like a dope. McIntyre said it was nothing that a little elbow grease couldn’t fix, then kicked the bike over…

Powell’s POV: I’m getting a little misty-eyed because this appears to be the end of the “Indian Badass” era of JinderTaker.

Riddle spoke with Nikki ASH on the Gorilla Position set. After some back and forth silly dialogue, Nikki headed out and made her entrance for the four-way match… [C] An ad aired for next week’s Raw and touted the return of fans… The remainder of the entrances for the four-way match took place…

2. Nikki ASH vs. Alexa Bliss vs. Asuka vs. Naomi in a four-way. Asuka and Naomi cleared the ring and then squared off. They threw simultaneous kicks that left them both lying temporarily. Bliss and ASH returned to the ring. Bliss reached out with her index finger, which ASH swatted away. ASH dropkicked Bliss.

Eva Marie and Doudrop walked to ringside. Bliss waved to Doudrop, who waved back. Bliss headed to ringside. Eva shoved Doudrop toward Bliss, who patted her on the shoulder. Bliss approached Eva, who took her shoe off and told her to stay back. Bliss yelled. Doudrop attacked Bliss and ended up dumping her over the ringside barricade. Eva looked over the barricade for Bliss, but she wasn’t there. [C]