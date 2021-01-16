Impact Wrestling Hard To Kill lineup (live coverage tonight): The card for tonight’s pay-per-view event

CategoriesImpact News MUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for tonight’s Impact Wrestling Hard To Kill pay-per-view.

-Kenny Omega, Karl Anderson, and Doc Gallows vs. Rich Swann, Moose, and Chris Sabin.

-Deonnza Purrazzo vs. Taya Valkyrie for the Knockouts Championship.

-Manik vs. Chris Bey vs. Rohit Raju in a Triple Threat for the X Division Championship.

-Havok and Nevaeh vs. Kiera Hogan and Tasha Steelz in the finals of the tournament to determine the Knockouts Tag Team Champions.

-Eddie Edwards vs. Sami Callihan in a Barbed Wire Massacre match.

-Tommy Dreamer, Rhino, and Cousin Jake vs. Eric Young, Joe Doering, and Deaner in an Old School Rules match.

-Rosemary and Crazzy Steve vs. Tenille Dashwood and Kaleb.

-Ethan Page vs. Karate Man.

-(Pre-Show) Josh Alexander vs. Brian Myers.

Powell’s POV: Moose was announced as a replacement for the previously advertised Alex Shelley in the main event. Hard To Kill is available for $39.99 via FITE TV, and is listed for a whopping $49.95 on DirecTV. Join me for live coverage beginning with the AXS-TV pre-show at 6CT/7ET and the main card at 7CT/8ET. Dot Net Members will hear my same night audio review.