AEW Dark preview: Fourteen matches set for Tuesday’s online show

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
The following matches were taped in Jacksonville, Florida at Daily’s Place for Tuesday’s AEW Dark online series.
-Aaron Solow vs. Sammy Guevara.
-Lindsay Snow vs. Penelope Ford.
-Christopher Daniels and Frankie Kazarian vs. “The Hybrid2” Jack Evans and Angelico.
-Santana and Ortiz vs. Terrence and Terrell Hughes.
-Danny Limelight vs. Matt Sydal.
-Leva Bates vs. Madi Wrenkowski.
-Anna Jay vs. Jazmin Allure.
-Fuego Del Sol vs. Griff Garrison.
-Rey Fenix vs. Vary Morales.
-John Silver and Alex Reynolds vs. Shawn Dean and Tyson Maddux.
-Tay Conti vs. Vertvixen.
-“Chaos Project” Luther and Serpentico vs. Ariel Levy and El Cuervo De Puerto Rico.
-Ryzin, Nick Comoroto, and James Tapia vs. Ricky Starks, Brian Cage, and Powerhouse Hobbs.
-Read Money and Baron Black vs. Billy Gunn, Austin Gunn, and Colten Gunn.
-The Waiting Room hosted by Britt Baker with guest Matt Sydal.
Powell’s POV: AEW Dark streams Tuesdays at 6CT/7ET on the AEW Youtube Page. Dot Net staffer Briar Starr’s review will be available on Wednesday morning.
Be the first to comment