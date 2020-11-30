AEW Dynamite viewership for the Thanksgiving Eve edition

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER NEWS UPDATES

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

AEW Dynamite television show delivered 710,000 viewers for Wednesday’s episode on TNT, according to Showbuzzdaily.com. The viewership count was down from the 850,000 viewers who watched last week’s episode.

Powell’s POV: Dynamite finished 10th in the 18-49 demographic with a .26 in the cable ratings. NXT won the night with 712,000 viewers and finished 25th with a .20 in the 18-49 demo for USA Network. NXT also won the Thanksgiving Eve battle in overall viewership in 2019.