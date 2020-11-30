What's happening...

NXT TV edges AEW on Thanksgiving Eve in total viewers, AEW wins key demo

November 30, 2020

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

Subscribe: Search "Pro Wrestling Boom" in Apple Podasts or Any Podcast App
Listen to "Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast" on Spreaker.

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Wednesday’s NXT television show produced 712,000 viewers for USA Network, according to Showbuzzdaily.com. The number was up from the 638,000 viewers who watched last week’s episode.

Powell’s POV: NXT finished 25th with a .20 in the 18-49 demographic. NXT won the night in total viewers over AEW Dynamite, which had 710,000 viewers on TNT and finished 10th in the 18-49 demographic with a .26 in the cable ratings. NXT also won the Thanksgiving Eve battle in overall viewership in 2019.

Listen to "11/18 Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast With Jason Powell (Episode 136): Court Bauer on the MLW restart, pandemic precautions, and more" on Spreaker.


Topics

Related Posts

Be the first to comment

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.