NXT TV edges AEW on Thanksgiving Eve in total viewers, AEW wins key demo

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Wednesday’s NXT television show produced 712,000 viewers for USA Network, according to Showbuzzdaily.com. The number was up from the 638,000 viewers who watched last week’s episode.

Powell’s POV: NXT finished 25th with a .20 in the 18-49 demographic. NXT won the night in total viewers over AEW Dynamite, which had 710,000 viewers on TNT and finished 10th in the 18-49 demographic with a .26 in the cable ratings. NXT also won the Thanksgiving Eve battle in overall viewership in 2019.