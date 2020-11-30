WWE Smackdown poll results for the Black Friday edition

CategoriesDot Net Notebook NEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The November 20 edition of Friday Night Smackdown finished with A as the majority grade with 42 percent of the vote each in our weekly post show poll. B finished a distant third with 36 percent of the vote.

Powell’s POV: I gave the show a B- grade and thought it was fine for a holiday week edition in that it was fine if you saw it, yet anyone who did not did not miss any major storyline developments. You can vote in our post show polls after WWE Raw, NXT, AEW Dynamite, WWE Friday Night Smackdown, and pay-per-views immediately following each show. Thanks to everyone who took part in the voting.