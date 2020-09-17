NXT UK TV preview: One match announced, title match set for next week

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following match is advertised for today’s NXT UK television show.

-NXT UK Tag Champions Mark Coffey and Wolfgang vs. Amir Jordan and Kenny Williams.

Powell’s POV: The WWE website preview also notes that Kay Lee Ray will defend the NXT UK Women’s Championship against Piper Niven on next week’s show. Haydn Gleed’s review of this episode will be available on Friday, and then his same day reviews will return next week.



The new edition of the Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast with Jason Powell features referee Rob Page discussing the difficulty of reffing tag matches in the modern era, making three counts if a wrestler's shoulders are down even if it wasn't the planned finish, the growth of F1rst Wrestling, and more...