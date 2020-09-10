What's happening...

Gerald Brisco announces he’s no longer with WWE

September 10, 2020

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

Subscribe: Search "Pro Wrestling Boom" in Apple Podasts or Any Podcast App
Listen to "Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast" on Spreaker.

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Longtime WWE employee Gerald Brisco announced that he is no longer with WWE. Brisco stated via social media that Vince McMahon called him personally to inform him that he is no longer needed. Briscoe has been with WWE for 36 years.

Powell’s POV: It’s a shame to see the longtime scout let go, but realistically it’s awfully tough to scout in the midst of a pandemic. Here’s wishing Brisco the best.


Topics

Related Posts

Be the first to comment

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.