Gerald Brisco announces he’s no longer with WWE

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Longtime WWE employee Gerald Brisco announced that he is no longer with WWE. Brisco stated via social media that Vince McMahon called him personally to inform him that he is no longer needed. Briscoe has been with WWE for 36 years.

Powell’s POV: It’s a shame to see the longtime scout let go, but realistically it’s awfully tough to scout in the midst of a pandemic. Here’s wishing Brisco the best.