WWE Payback, WWE Smackdown, NJPW Strong, and WWE 205 Live coverage, next advertised pro wrestling dates, Ricky Reyes, Christina Von Eerie, Mr. Fuji

CategoriesDot Net Daily

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-WWE Payback will be held on Sunday in Orlando, Florida at Amway Center. The event features “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt vs. Roman Reigns vs. Braun Strowman in a Triple Threat for the WWE Universal Championship, and Keith Lee vs. Randy Orton. Join me for my live review of the event beginning with the Kickoff Show at 5CT/6ET, and the main show at 6CT/7ET. Dot Net Members will hear an audio review co-hosted by Jake Barnett and I after the show.

-WWE Friday Night Smackdown was taped this week in Orlando, Florida at the WWE Performance Center. Tonight’s show features the contract signing for the WWE Universal Championship match at Payback. Join me for the weekly live review as Smackdown airs on Fox tonight at 7CT/8ET. Dot Net Members will hear my audio review later tonight.

-NJPW Strong stream tonight on the New Japan World at 9CT/10ET. The show will feature PJ Black vs. Chase Owens in the main event. Anish V’s written reviews are available on Saturday morning along with his audio reviews for Dot Net Members.

-WWE 205 Live will stream on WWE Network tonight at 9CT/10ET. New Dot Net contributor Colin McGuire’s written reviews are available on Saturday mornings, and his audio reviews for Dot Net Members will premiere tomorrow morning.

-The next live event listed on the WWE website is September 10 in Cape Town, South Africa. There’s obviously no telling whether WWE or anyone of the promotions listed below will return to running live events by then.

-The next AEW Dynamite event listed show with an advertised venue is October 7 in St. Louis, Missouri at Chaifetz Arena.

-New Japan Pro Wrestling’s next event is tomorrow in Tokyo, Japan at Meiji Jingu Stadium.

-Impact Wrestling is not listing any events on their website.

-Ring of Honor has no live event dates listed on its website. The company taped television recently in Baltimore, Maryland.

-MLW’s next advertised date is October 3 in Dallas, Texas at NYTEX Sports Centre.

-The NWA has not announced any new dates for their standalone events as of this update, but they will be involved in the United Wrestling Network weekly pay-per-view series, which begins Tuesday, September 15 from Long Beach, California.

Birthdays and Notables

-Ricky Reyes (Richard Diaz) is 42. He worked in Lucha Underground as Cortez Castro.

-Christina Von Eerie (a/k/a Christina Maria Kardooni) is 31.

-The late Mr. Fuji (Harry Fujiwara) died of natural causes at age 82 on August 28, 2016.



The new edition of the Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast with Jason Powell features referee Rob Page discussing the difficulty of reffing tag matches in the modern era, making three counts if a wrestler's shoulders are down even if it wasn't the planned finish, the growth of F1rst Wrestling, and more...