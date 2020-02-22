ROH announces Wildcard Wednesday series, NJPW Dojo wrestlers to appear on ROH television, a note on the Pure Wrestling Championship and ROH Women’s Championship tournament entrants

CategoriesNEWS TICKER ROH News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following notes are from Kevin Eck’s blog on ROH website. Read the full blog at ROHWrestling.com.

-ROH will be releasing Wildcard Wednesday matches that will consist of multi-person tag matches with the idea that the teams are randomly selected. The matches will be taped at live events and will then air on the ROH YouTube page and HonorClub.

-The entrants in the tournaments for the Pure Wrestling Championship and ROH Women’s Championship will start to be unveiled next week.

-Clark Connors and Ren Narita will be featured in ROH television exclusive matches that will be recorded at the ROH Past vs. Present event on March 14 in Las Vegas.

-Paul London will appear at Past vs. Present.

Powell’s POV: The Wildcard Wednesday format doesn’t jump out to me as something must see, but it’s all in the execution. The blog also includes notes on Vincent and Chuckles, a NJPW legend who will take part in a meet and greet, Dalton Castle’s “Planet Peacock Live” event, and more.



