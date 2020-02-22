WWE Friday Night Smackdown overnight viewership for Goldberg’s in-person appearance

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE Friday Night Smackdown delivered 2.49 million viewers for Fox, according to the overnight numbers listed by Showbuzzdaily.com. The viewership count was up from the 2.464 final number from last week. Friday’s first hour delivered 2.542 million viewers, while the second hour produced 2.438 million viewers.

Powell’s POV: Both hours of Smackdown won the 18-34 and 18-49 adult demographics, as well as the male 18-49 demographic over other network programming. The final numbers will be available on Monday.



