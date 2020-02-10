WWE Raw in Ontario (reports needed), Powell’s Q&A Audio Show, Victoria, Big Show, Taiji Ishimori, KM, Madusa, Freddie Blassie, Sherri Martel, Jim Neidhart, Louie Spicolli

CategoriesDot Net Daily

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-WWE Raw will be held tonight in Ontario, California at Toyota Arena. WWE is advertising Seth Rollins, Buddy Murphy, and AOP vs. Samoa Joe, Kevin Owens, and The Viking Raiders in an eight-man tag match. Join me for live coverage as Raw airs on USA Network tonight at 7CT/8ET. Dot Net Members will also hear my weekly same night audio review.

-Submit questions for my Dot Net Members’ exclusive Q&A audio show via email at dotnetjason@gmail.com. As always, please maintain the limit of three pro wrestling related questions and four non-wrestling questions.

-We are looking for reports from tonight’s WWE Raw in Ontario, Wednesday’s AEW in Austin, Texas, and Friday’s Smackdown in Vancouver, British Columbia. If you are going to Raw, Smackdown, or an upcoming live event and want to help us out with off-air match result details, contact me at dotnetjason@gmail.com

-WWE is advertising the following dark match on the host arena website for tonight’s Raw: Kevin Owens, Samoa Joe, and The Viking Raiders vs. Seth Rollins, Buddy Murphy, and AOP.

Birthdays and Notables

-Lisa Marie Varon is 49 today. She worked as Victoria in WWE and as Tara in Impact Wrestling.

-Vanessa Kraven is 38 today.

-Taiji Ishimori is 37 today.

-KM (Kevin Matthews) is 37 today.

-The late Louis Mucciolo Jr. was born on February 10, 1971. He worked as Louie Spicolli and Rad Radford and died of an overdose at age 27. on February 15, 1998

-Madusa (Debrah Miceli) turned 56 on Sunday. She worked as Alundra Blayze in WWE.

-Big Show (Paul Wight) turned 48 on Saturday.

-Corey Hollis turned 30 on Saturday.

-The late Fred Blassie was born on February 8, 1918. He died due to heart and kidney failure at age 85 on June 2, 2003.

-The late Sherri Martel (Sherri Russell) was born on February 8, 1958. She died of a drug overdose at age 49 on June 15, 2007.

-The late Jim Neidhart was born on February 8, 1955. Neidhart died on August 13, 2018 from a head injury and a seizure stemming from a fall.



