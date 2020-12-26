12/26 Powell’s WWE Friday Night Smackdown audio review: Roman Reigns vs. Kevin Owens in a cage match for the WWE Championship, Sami Zayn vs. Big E in a lumberjack match for the Intercontinental Title, Charlotte Flair and Asuka vs. Sasha Banks and Bianca Belair vs. Bayley and Carmella for the WWE Women’s Tag Titles, Jey Uso vs. Daniel Bryan

Categories

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Jason Powell reviews the WWE Friday Night Smackdown television show: Roman Reigns vs. Kevin Owens in a cage match for the WWE Championship, Sami Zayn vs. Big E in a lumberjack match for the Intercontinental Title, Charlotte Flair and Asuka vs. Sasha Banks and Bianca Belair vs. Bayley and Carmella for the WWE Women’s Tag Titles, Jey Uso vs. Daniel Bryan, and more (21:06)…

Click here for the December 26 WWE Friday Night Smackdown audio review.

If you are not a subscriber, click here to become a Dot Net Member.

Dot Net Members’ RSS Feed

To subscribe to the Member Audio RSS feed to listen in iTunes or on popular podcast apps on iPhones/iPads and Android devices, enter the feed below:

http://prowrestling.net/site/feed/podcast/

Important Note: You will need to enter a username and password. For more instructions, plus a list of show-specific feeds if you prefer to subscribe to individual shows rather than all of our shows in a single feed, click here: http://subscribers.prowrestling.net/member-podcast-rss/