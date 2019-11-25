11/25 ProWrestling.net Live: Jason Powell and John Moore take calls coming out of the WWE Survivor Series and NXT Takeover: WarGames

Categories

By Jason Powell, Prowrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet), and John Moore, ProWrestling.net Staffer (@liljohnm)

ProWrestling.net Live featured Jason Powell and John Moore (filling in for Will Pruett) taking listener calls coming out of the WWE Survivor Series and NXT Takeover: WarGames events. Prowrestling.net Live airs the day after WWE pay-per-view events at PWAudio.net. The next live show will be on December 16, the day after the WWE TLC event (62:37)…

Click here for the November 25 ProWrestling.net Live.

