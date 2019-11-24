11/23 Prowrestling.net Free Podcast: Paul “Triple H” Levesque’s post NXT Takeover: WarGames media call

Categories

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE executive Paul Levesque (a/k/a Triple H) took questions from members of the pro wrestling media following NXT Takeover: WarGames on Saturday. The topics included the event, Kevin Owens appearing, AEW wrestler Britt Baker being shown on camera, the next Takeover special airing on a Sunday night rather than the usual Saturday, the WWE Survivor Series broadcast teams, and much more (32:07)…

Click here for the November 23 Paul “Triple H” Levesque media call.

