11/22 Powell’s WWE Friday Night Smackdown audio review: Rhea Ripley vs. Charlotte Flair vs. Sasha Banks, Daniel Bryan vs. The Miz, Undisputed Era vs. Kofi Kingston, Big E, and Heavy Machinery, Roman Reigns, Mustafa Ali, and Shorty G vs. King Corbin, Dolph Ziggler, and Robert Roode

Categories

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Jason Powell reviews the WWE Friday Night Smackdown television show: Rhea Ripley vs. Charlotte Flair vs. Sasha Banks, Daniel Bryan vs. The Miz, Undisputed Era vs. Kofi Kingston, Big E, and Heavy Machinery, Roman Reigns, Mustafa Ali, and Shorty G vs. King Corbin, Dolph Ziggler, and Robert Roode, and more (23:10)…

Click here for the November 22 WWE Friday Night Smackdown audio review.

