11/20 Powell’s AEW Dynamite audio review: Jon Moxley vs. Darby Allin, Nick Jackson vs. Rey Fenix, the Dynamite Dozen Battle Royal, Private Party vs. Santana and Ortiz, Britt Baker vs. Hikaru Shida, Chris Jericho and Scorpio Sky

Categories

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Jason Powell reviews the first AEW Dynamite television show: Jon Moxley vs. Darby Allin, Nick Jackson vs. Rey Fenix, the Dynamite Dozen Battle Royal, Private Party vs. Santana and Ortiz, Britt Baker vs. Hikaru Shida, Chris Jericho and Scorpio Sky, and more (29:38)…

Click here for the November 20 AEW Dynamite audio review.

