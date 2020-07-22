07/22 Powell’s Impact Wrestling Audio Review: The North vs. Motor City Machine Guns for the Impact Tag Titles, Chris Bey vs. Willie Mack for the X Division Title, EC3, The Good Brothers, Eddie Edwards and Eric Young, Moose vs. Fallah Bahh for the TNA Title

Categories

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Jason Powell reviews the latest Impact Wrestling television show: The North vs. Motor City Machine Guns for the Impact Tag Titles, Chris Bey vs. Willie Mack for the X Division Title, EC3 The Good Brothers, Eddie Edwards and Eric Young, Moose vs. Fallah Bahh for the TNA Title, and more (29:46)…

Click here for the July 22 Impact Wrestling audio review.

If you are not a subscriber, click here to become a Dot Net Member.

New Members’ RSS Feed

To subscribe to the Member Audio RSS feed to listen in iTunes or on popular podcast apps on iPhones/iPads and Android devices, enter the feed below:

http://prowrestling.net/site/feed/podcast/

Important Note: You will need to enter a username and password. For more instructions, plus a list of show-specific feeds if you prefer to subscribe to individual shows rather than all of our shows in a single feed, click here: http://subscribers.prowrestling.net/member-podcast-rss/



The Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast with Jason Powell features the voice of Impact Wrestling Josh Mathews discussing Saturday's Slammiversary pay-per-view, calling shows from home with his wife Madison Rayne, cinematic matches, going live with Slammiversary rather than taping the event, and much more...

