ROH Beantown Beatdown lineup: AEW National Championship headlines tonight’s YouTube special

CategoriesNEWS TICKER ROH News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for tonight’s ROH Beantown Beatdown online special.

-Mark Davis vs. Desmond Xavier for the AEW National Championship

-Alec Price, Jordan Oliver, Turbo Floyd, and Truth Magnum vs. Ariya Daivari, Tony Nese, Lee Johnson, and Blake Christian in an eight-man tag

-Komander vs. Alex Angels

-Zachary Wentz vs. Nick Comoroto

-Daniel Garcia and Wheeler Yuta vs. Evil Uno and Alex Reynolds

-Maya World in action

-“The Opps” Hook, Katsuyori Shibata, and Anthony Bowens in action

Powell’s POV: The show was taped on Thursday in Boston, Massachusetts, at the MGM Music Hall as part of the AEW Collision taping. The special will stream tonight on the ROH YouTube channel at 7CT/8ET.

(Jason Powell, founder and editor of ProWrestling.net, has covered pro wrestling full-time dating back to 1997. He hosts a weekly podcast, Pro Wrestling Boom, and also appears regularly on the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast. Reach him via email at dotnetjason@gmail.com and on social media via @prowrestlingnet.bsky.social or x.com/prowrestlingnet. For his full bio and information on this website, click here.)