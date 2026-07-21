WWE Smackdown rating: How did the show perform with Cody Rhodes vs. Gunther as the main event?

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE Friday Night Smackdown finished with an average of 1.243 million viewers for USA Network, according to ProgrammingInsider.com. The number was up a tick compared to the previous episode’s 1.212 million average.

Powell’s POV: Friday’s Smackdown finished with a 0.21 rating in the 18-49 demographic, down from the previous week’s 0.24 rating. One year earlier, the July 18, 2025, Smackdown averaged 1.546 million viewers and a 0.45 rating for USA Network.

(Jason Powell, founder and editor of ProWrestling.net, has covered pro wrestling full-time dating back to 1997. He hosts a weekly podcast, Pro Wrestling Boom, and also appears regularly on the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast. Reach him via email at dotnetjason@gmail.com and on social media via @prowrestlingnet.bsky.social or x.com/prowrestlingnet. For his full bio and information on this website, click here.)