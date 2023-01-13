What's happening...

Stephanie McMahon recovering from ankle surgery

January 13, 2023

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Stephanie McMahon announced that she underwent ankle surgery in Birmingham, Alabama.

Powell’s POV: There’s no word yet as to whether Steph broke her foot off in her father’s ass and required surgery to reattach it at the ankle. Here’s wishing her the best in her recovery.

