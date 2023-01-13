Stephanie McMahon recovering from ankle surgery

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
Stephanie McMahon announced that she underwent ankle surgery in Birmingham, Alabama.
Powell’s POV: There’s no word yet as to whether Steph broke her foot off in her father’s ass and required surgery to reattach it at the ankle. Here’s wishing her the best in her recovery.
Busy week! Thank you Dr. Waldrop, @AndrewsSportMed and the Orthopaedic Center Staff for fixing my ankle! And to Kevin Wilk @ChampionSportsM for already getting me started on rehab! (And of course to my amazing caregiver @TripleH ❤️) #RoadtoRecovery pic.twitter.com/s8v3rtqqRs
— Stephanie McMahon (@StephMcMahon) January 13, 2023
