AEW Dynamite preview: AEW World Championship headlines the Beach Break card

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and events are advertised for Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite television show.

-MJF vs. Kenny Omega for the AEW World Championship (Omega will not be able to challenge for the title again if he loses)

-Konosuke Takeshita vs. Kyle Fletcher for the AEW International Championship

-Chris Jericho vs. Tommaso Ciampa

-Women’s Casino Gauntlet match for a shot at the AEW Women’s Championship at the Redemption pay-per-view

Powell’s POV: It’s nice to see AEW with a loaded card for a themed episode. Dynamite will be live from Clearwater, Florida, at The BayCare Sound. Join Jake Barnett for his weekly live review as Dynamite is simulcast Wednesdays on TBS and HBO Max at 7CT/8ET. Jake’s same-night audio review will be available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon subscribers).