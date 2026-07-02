AEW Collision lineup: The card for tonight’s 2.5-hour show

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and segments are advertised for tonight’s AEW Collision television show.

-Bandido, Mistico, and Mascara Dorada vs. “The Rascalz” Myron Reed, Dezmond Xavier, and Zachary Wentz

-Andrade El Idolo vs. Brian Cage

-Adam Copeland, Jay White, Austin Gunn, and Colten Gunn vs. Shane Taylor, Lee Moriarty, Carlie Bravo, and Shawn Dean

-Pac and Claudio Castagnoli vs. Shingo Takagi and Drilla Moloney

-Athena vs. Rina for the No. 1 spot in the Casino Gauntlet match

-“The Demand” Ricochet, Toa Liona, and Bishop Kaun in trios action

-Thunder Rosa and Mina Shirakawa in tag team action

-Kyle Fletcher vs. El Phantasmo

Powell’s POV: Collision is listed as a 2.5-hour show. It was taped after Dynamite on Wednesday in San Diego, California, at Viejas Arena. Don Murphy’s review will be available after Collision is simulcast on TNT and HBO Max at 7CT/8ET. Will Pruett’s weekly audio reviews are available for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).