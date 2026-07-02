TNA Impact preview: The Slammiversary fallout episode, tournament for a new title begins

CategoriesImpact News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

TNA is advertising the following for Thursday’s edition of the TNA Impact television show.

-New TNA Champion Nic Nemeth appears

-New Knockouts Champion Xia Brookside speaks

-Rich Swann vs. Jason Hotch vs. Home Town Man vs. Fabian Aichner vs. Mr. Elegance vs. BDE to become No. 1 contenders to the X Division Title

-Heather by Elegance vs. Allie in an opening round tournament match for the new Knockouts TV Title

-Mara Sade vs. Tasha Steelz in an opening round tournament match for the new Knockouts TV Title

-Leon Slater vs. Eddie Edwards

-Ricky Sosa speaks

-Ryan Nemeth vs. KC Navarro

Powell’s POV: This episode was taped on Wednesday in Albany, New York, at Broadview Center. TNA will be taping television at the same venue tonight, and we are seeking reports or basic results via dotnetjason@gmail.com. Impact is simulcast Thursdays on AMC, AMC+, and TNA+ at 8CT/9ET. John Moore’s Impact reviews are typically available late Thursday night or on Friday morning, along with my audio reviews for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).