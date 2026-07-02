AEW Collision and TNA Impact coverage, grades for Raw, Smackdown, and Impact, Bret Hart, Charles Robinson, Scotty Too Hotty, Mike DiBiase

CategoriesDot Net Daily

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-Tonight’s AEW Collision television show was taped on Wednesday in San Diego, California, at Viejas Arena. The show includes fallout from Forbidden Door. Collision will be simulcast on TNT and HBO Max at 7CT/8ET. Don Murphy’s Collision review will be available after the show airs. Will Pruett’s weekly audio reviews of Collision are available on Fridays for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

-TNA Thursday Night Impact features the fallout from Sunday’s TNA Slammiversary pay-per-view. The show was taped last night in Albany, New York, at Broadview Center. John Moore’s Impact reviews are typically available late Thursday night or on Fridays. My Impact audio reviews are available on Fridays for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

-TNA is taping Impact again tonight in Albany, New York, at Broadview Center. We are seeking reports or basic results via dotnetjason@gmail.com.

-The Ring of Honor show has been bumped to Friday night on HonorClub at 7CT/8ET due to Collision airing tonight.

-I gave last week’s TNA Impact a C grade during my audio review.

-Friday’s WWE Smackdown finished with B as the top grade in our post-show poll with 40 percent of the vote. A finished second with 23 percent of the vote. I gave the show a B grade.

-Monday’s WWE Raw finished with B as the top grade in our post-show poll with 42 percent of the vote. C finished second with 19 percent of the vote. I gave the show a C grade during my same-night audio review.

Birthdays and Notables

-Bret Hart is 69.

-WWE referee Charles Robinson is 62.

-Scotty Too Hotty (Scott Garland) is 53.

-The late Mike DiBiase died in the ring on July 2, 1969. DiBiase was 45 when he suffered a heart attack during a match against Man Mountain Mike. He is the adoptive father of WWE Hall of Famer Ted DiBiase.