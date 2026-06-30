Reality of Wrestling “Glory 12” results: Vetter’s review of Richard Holliday vs. Jesse Funaki for the ROW Legacy Title, Mia Friday vs. Zena Sterling, It’s Gal vs. Vin Parc

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By Chris Vetter, ProWrestling.net Contributor (@chrisvetter73)

Reality of Wrestling “Glory 12”

June 27, 2026, in Texas City, Texas, at Walker Texas Lawyer Arena

Streamed live on YouTube.com

The lighting is always really good here. This is a smaller crowd than their bigger events, as perhaps only 150 are here. Kirby Caron and Brad Gilmore provided commentary. Their refusal to use on-screen graphics just baffles me.

* We have four WWE signees in action tonight!

* An opening video tells the story of how ROW was the starting point for wrestlers like Roxanne Perez, Bryan Keith, Jacob Fatu, Jimmy Uso, and Jey Uso.

* Booker T was seated at his desk and just cackled as he asked, “Are you ready????”

1. Antonio Cantina vs. “The Prospector” Wes Barker in a ‘Prospex match.’ Two new faces! Wes wore a brown vest and cowboy hat. Cantina wore blue jeans, and he has a great physique with quite the six-pack; his face and haircut make me think of a young Tyson Kidd. The commentators said this is a chance for newcomers to show off on a big stage. Barker hit a delayed vertical suplex out of the corner for a nearfall at 2:00. He hit a Mafia Kick for a nearfall.

Cantina hit a flying European Uppercut, and he kipped to his feet. Barker threw him into the corner and hit a powerbomb for a nearfall. He locked in a Camel Clutch at 5:00, but Cantina escaped. Cantina set up for a backpack stunner, but he instead did a forward somersault. He hit a springboard tornado DDT for the pin. Decent. I assume based on what I heard and saw that Cantina has 20 or fewer matches, and he did fine. Again, the physique is impressive.

Antonio Cantina defeated “The Prospector” Wes Barker at 6:03.

* Backstage, Taylor interviewed WWE ID prospect It’s Gal backstage. The peaks are peaking, and he’s ready to go. (The sound was really quiet as this video started, but it got better as Gal spoke.) Gal said, “When you’re in mint condition, there is no competition.”

2. It’s Gal vs. Vin Parc. This is a rematch with Vin winning the first one. Parc has short, thick, wavy hair. They immediately tied up on the mat. Parc got up and flexed, and that angered Gal! Gal hit a dropkick at 1:30, then a bodyslam and a guillotine leg drop. Parc hit a German Suplex for a nearfall at 3:00. He mounted Gal and hit some punches. Gal hit some loud chops and an enzuigiri. Vin bit Gal’s forehead.

Vin picked Gal up and nailed a faceplant for a believable nearfall at 5:00. Gal hit a Mafia Kick and was fired up! He hit a spin kick in the corner, then an Iconoclasm from the turnbuckles. Gal set up for a DVD, but Vin escaped. They traded rollups. Gal hit a spinning powerbomb for the pin. Solid action, and Gal tied the score at one win each.

It’s Gal defeated Vin Parc at 7:06.

* Gal got on the mic. He said he’s impressed with Vin. They did push-ups together. He’s found a workout partner! Gal put a pair of sunglasses on Vin, and they both flexed. Silliness, but I enjoyed it.

* Backstage, Taylor interviewed Daniel Alexandro. Again, he’s similar to Berto and Angel Garza. He was confident he would beat Jay Davis tonight.

3. Daniel Alexandro vs. Jay Davis. Alexandro came out first and got booed. Davis looks a lot like indy standout Man Like DeReiss, a bit like a young, thicker Shelton Benjamin. He has an amateur background and wore a singlet. He immediately dragged Alexandro to the mat. He went for an ankle lock, and Daniel scrambled to the ropes at 1:30, then rolled to the floor to regroup. Back in the ring, Davis hit a belly-to-belly suplex, then a German Suplex.

Alexandro hit a low-blow mule kick, then a brainbuster for a believable nearfall at 3:00. Davis nailed a spinebuster for a nearfall. Alexandro hit a full nelson uranage slam for a believable nearfall at 5:00. Davis hit another belly-to-belly suplex and three consecutive German Suplexes for a believable nearfall. Alexandro hit a kick; he went for a second one, but Davis caught the leg and re-applied the ankle lock! Daniel quickly tapped out. I enjoyed that.

Jay Davis defeated Daniel Alexandro at 6:11.

* Hoka came to the ring. The commentators reminded us he was in the final four of a recent Rumble match. Taylor asked him about a special announcement. Hoka declared he’s entering a “King of the Summer Battle Royal.” Out of the back came The Savage King, who cut him in half with a spear. He got on the mic and said there can only be one king in ROW. Hoka got up and hit a Jackhammer!

* Backstage, Erik Lockhart and Rhys Maddox spoke in the locker room. Lockhart seems annoyed today with his teenage partner. Lockhart said Rhys “has been giving me pushback every step of the way, and I don’t know why.” Rhys apologized for not listening better.

4. Baby Keef and Kai Price vs. Rhys Maddox and Erik Lockhart. I don’t think I’ve seen Keef or Price before. Maddox opened against Keef, who is a thin Black man with long dreadlocks down to his butt. The commentators said both Keef and Price are training with Nattie Neidhart in Florida. Price tagged in; he’s a Black man with short hair and a short beard, and it’s apparently his debut here. Lockhart tied up Price in the corner. From the apron, Keef kicked Lockhart in the back. That allowed Price to take control.

Kai hit a Dragon Suplex for a nearfall at 3:00. Keef and Price worked over Erik in their corner. They hit a team flapjack. Kai hit some punches. Keef hit a flying European Uppercut for a nearfall. Rhys got the hot tag at 5:00, and he hit some clotheslines, then a springboard flying punch on Price. He hit a running knee to the sternum for a nearfall, but Keef made the save. Rhys hit a leaping Flatliner on Price. Lockhart immediately hit a diving forearm strike to the back of Price’s head. They both climbed on Price for the pin.

Rhys Maddox and Erik Lockhart defeated Baby Keef and Kai Price at 5:56.

* EJ Nduka came to the ring and got on the mic. I’ve always been a huge fan of EJ, and I really can’t pinpoint why he never stuck around in NXT, MLW, or AEW. (So, maybe TNA will give him a try?) The commentators talked about how Nduka and Sam Holloway have become a formidable tag team here. He said Sam couldn’t make it, so he’s issuing an open challenge! He told the crowd to shut up a few times, too, making sure he got booed.

5. EJ Nduka vs. Alex Ace. Ace is tall and bald; think Luke Gallows in terms of size and overall looks. Nduka ran over to him, and they started brawling on the floor; I started the stopwatch at first contact. They got in the ring; the ref admonished them, but still hasn’t called for a bell to begin. The crowd chanted, “Ring the bell!” Alex flipped Nduka to the floor. EJ headed to the back rather than get in the ring.

EJ Nduke vs. Alex Ace brawled for 1:40; this never officially started.

* Backstage, Taylor interviewed Zena Sterling. I noted this in her last Evolve match, but she’s cut her hair really short and changed up her ring gear. Zena noted she’s been coached by Booker T for a while now, and she’s eager to get in the ring with Mia Friday. She concluded by spewing some phrases in Ukrainian. She’s so mean now!

6. Mia Friday vs. Zena Sterling. I’ve suddenly seen Mia a few times recently, including an all-women’s show in Indiana, so she’s putting in the miles. Zena has a clear height and overall size advantage over the slender Mia. The commentators noted that Zena used to be “the sweetest person you could ever meet, then something switched.” The bell rang, and Zena easily backed Mia into a corner. Mia dragged her to the mat in a headlock. She hit a springboard armdrag move at 2:00. Mia hit a standing neckbreaker for a nearfall.

Zena nailed a backbreaker over her knee. She backed Mia into a corner and repeatedly stomped on her. She tied Mia in the ropes and planted a knee in the spine, then hit a snap suplex for a nearfall at 3:30. Zena hit a short-arm clothesline, and she tied up Mia on the mat. Mia hit a hair-mare faceplant and a kick to the side of the head, then a back suplex for a nearfall. Zena set up for a powerbomb, but Mia escaped and hit an enzuigiri, and they were both down at 6:00. Kalia Capri jumped in the ring and hit Mia with a huge seashell. Zena hit a swinging sideslam for the tainted pin.

Zena Sterling defeated Mia Friday at 6:19.

* Buck Gator spoke outside. He said so far, this hasn’t been his year. (I’m pretty sure he’s just standing in front of a video screen of a lake behind him.) He has a match tonight!

7. Chandler Hopkins vs. Buck Gator. I’ve said this before, but cowboy Hopkins looks a LOT like Jay White, and he recently turned heel here. Buck looks a lot like a young Chuck Taylor, tall and a bit awkward. They locked up, and Hopkins threw him to the mat. Hopkins snapped Buck’s neck over the top rope. He hit some shoulder thrusts to the ribs in the corner and was in control early on.

Buck hit a top-rope crossbody block, but Hopkins immediately tied him in a Crippler Crossface. Hopkins hit a snap suplex and a fisherman’s suplex for a nearfall at 2:00. They got up and traded punches. Buck hit a gut-wrench suplex. Hopkins ‘fish-hooked’ Gator’s mouth, then hit an Eye of the Hurricane-style inverted DDT for the pin. The crowd loudly booed him.

Chandler Hopkins defeated Buck Gator at 3:27.

8. Clay Roberts, Will Austin, and Blake Troop vs. Cappuccino Jones and CJ Valor in a handicap match. I’ve noted before that the bald Clay reminds me of former NXT wrestler Oney Lorcan. Blake has been here a few times, and I’d previously seen him in NWA. Jones and Valor would normally be on opposite sides in Evolve, but they are teammates here. I noted this last week, but Cap is wearing tinted glasses and a boa that makes him look like he stepped right out of 1968. (He’s transforming into former PWG wrestler The Human Tornado!) Valor and Troop opened.

Cap entered and locked up with Clay, hitting some deep armdrags, then a dropkick at 2:00. From the floor, Blake tripped Cap. It allowed Clay to take control and hit some chops in the corner. Austin hit a spinning crossbody block on Cap. Blake got back in and hit some punches to the ribs. The crowd began rallying for Jones, as the heel trio took turns working Cap over. Valor got a hot tag at 5:00, and he cleared the ring. He hit a Chaos Theory, then a spear for a nearfall on Austin, but Blake made the save.

Clay accidentally kicked Blake! Cap hit a springboard crossbody block on all three heels! He hit dropkicks in opposite corners. Cap hit a half-and-half suplex on Clay. Valor nailed a spinebuster. Blake grabbed Valor and choked him, but Valor escaped. Austin hit a flying stunner out of nowhere on Valor for the pin. Chaotic.

Clay Roberts, Will Austin, and Blake Troop defeated Cappuccino Jones and CJ Valor in a handicap match at 6:37.

* Backstage, AJ Francis was on the phone. Andrew Jackson, the ROW general manager, approached AJ and told him that Big Luther is challenging him for his belt. Jackson said AJ and all of the House Money faction were banned from ringside for Luther’s match tonight.

9. Big Luther vs. Quentin Wynters. Again, Luther has the size and charisma of a young Keith Lee. Wynters is slender, but his face and haircut remind me of Big E. On the video screen, Big Luther was attacked backstage! Wynters smiled and did some jumping jacks. Luther has until the ref’s 10-count to get into the ring. We got the bell, so we are officially underway!

Luther hobbled out of the back, and they brawled briefly on the floor. In the ring, Wynters kicked him, covered him, and got a nearfall. He hit an elbow drop on the left knee and targeted the leg. Quentin hit a DDT for a nearfall. Luther hit a sit-out powerbomb out of nowhere for the pin! Yes, he literally landed one move.

Big Luther defeated Quentin Wynters at 2:20.

* Backstage, Taylor interviewed Richard Holliday, who had the ROW Legacy Title over his shoulder. Holliday said this “isn’t the ride my father’s coattails” title, like what Jesse Funaki is doing. Holliday said he’s the most talked-about indy wrestler in the world today, and he’s competing all over the world.

10. Richard Holliday vs. Jesse Funaki for the ROW Legacy Title. Jesse has really progressed quickly in a short period of time. I presume he’s only about 20; he competed on the New Texas Pro show a day earlier that I already reviewed. They jawed at the bell and Holliday slapped Funaki in the face! Richard backed him into a corner and hit some chops. Jesse hit a dropkick. He set up for a DDT, but Holliday flipped him into the turnbuckles at 2:00. Holliday stomped on Funaki and was in charge.

Holliday hit an elbow drop to the sternum for a nearfall and was in charge. He threw Jesse to the floor, relaxed, and let the ref start counting. Holliday slammed him back-first on the apron at 4:00, then hit a guillotine legdrop on the apron; he got a nearfall in the ring. Funaki hit a tornado DDT and a dropkick at 6:00. He hit an impressive flip dive to the floor on Holliday, and that popped the crowd. In the ring, Holliday caught Funaki and hit a pop-up powerbomb for a nearfall.

Funaki hit double knees to the chest, and Holliday fell backwards into the ref, knocking him down. Funaki hit a running knee to the chest for a visual pin, but we had no ref! Holliday kicked Funaki into the ref, and the ref fell through the ropes to the floor. Holliday hit His Signature Move (a low-blow uppercut), then the 2008 swinging neckbreaker. A new ref ran in and made a two-count. Holliday was irate that he didn’t win there. Funaki hit an axe kick to the back of the neck, then an enzuigiri. He hit a running knee to the chest for the pin! New champion!

Jesse Funaki defeated Richard Holliday to win the ROW Legacy Title at 9:13.

(NOTE: I kept waiting for the original ref to stand up and disqualify Funaki for crashing into him. That didn’t happen! The title change stands!)

Final Thoughts: A fun show. If you only tune in for one match, make it the main event. Yes, Jesse clearly had some doors opened for him as the son of Sho Funaki, but he’s a talented kid, and there’s a reason he’s picking up title belts. (He’s a champ in New Texas Pro, too.) Holliday is a talented heel, too. I’m a big fan of both Funaki and Big Luther. Chandler Hopkins is talented. It’s nice to see the quartet of WWE wrestlers here. I applaud Zena for reinventing herself, not just becoming a heel, but a whole new look. Different haircut, different ring gear, new heel attitude. She’s just too friendly-goofy as a babyface.

Some new faces, too. I liked hearing that some of the guys were here from Nattie’s training center. No, there aren’t ‘must-see’ matches here — this is taped to be turned into a few hours of TV. Matches are short and to the point. I enjoyed it. But seriously… please start using on-screen graphics. I may have spelled the names of some of the new competitors I couldn’t find online.