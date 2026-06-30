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TNA reveals the full bracket for the 16-woman tournament for the new Knockout TV Title, NXT wrestlers included

June 30, 2026

CategoriesImpact News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

TNA released the brackets for the 16-woman tournament for the new Knockout TV Title that will start on Thursday’s Impact.

Powell’s POV: While I understand that mystery entrants can generate interest and speculation, it’s actually refreshing to see a company unveil the full brackets before a singles tournament. For those unfamiliar, Gabby Forza is an independent wrestler who is married to Bear Bronson. I’m looking forward to seeing her in TNA, and it will be interesting to see how she is booked in the tournament.

(Jason Powell, founder and editor of ProWrestling.net, has covered pro wrestling full-time dating back to 1997. He hosts a weekly podcast, Pro Wrestling Boom, and also appears regularly on the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast. Reach him via email at dotnetjason@gmail.com and on social media via @prowrestlingnet.bsky.social or x.com/prowrestlingnet. For his full bio and information on this website, click here.)

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Readers Comments (1)

  1. Tom June 30, 2026 @ 12:21 pm

    COME ON THEA HAIL!

    Reply

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