WWE SummerSlam lineup: Three matches set for the two-night stadium show

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE is advertising the following matches for the SummerSlam event that will be held on August 1-2 in Minneapolis, Minnesota, at U.S. Bank Stadium.

-Brock Lesnar vs. Oba Femi in a Hell in a Cell match

-Roman Reigns vs. Seth Rollins for the World Heavyweight Championship

-Liv Morgan vs. Iyo Sky for the Women’s World Championship

Powell’s POV: Oba Femi opted to hold off on the title match he earned by winning the King of the Ring after a verbal exchange with Brock Lesnar on Monday’s Raw. During the show’s final segment, Roman Reigns accepted Seth Rollins’ challenge to the title match. Both nights of SummerSlam are listed for 5CT/6ET start times. Jake Barnett and I will co-host same-night audio reviews of both nights for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).