NXT TV, last week’s NXT grade, Cody Rhodes, Dax Harwood, Alicia Fox, Su Yung, Will Ferrara, Ed “Strangler” Lewis, Terry Funk

CategoriesDot Net Daily

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-NXT will be live tonight from Orlando, Florida, at the WWE Performance Center. The show features the fallout from Sunday’s Great American Bash event. Join John Moore for his weekly live review as the show airs Tuesdays on The CW at 7CT/8ET. John’s same-night audio reviews are available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

We are looking for reports of the tapings or dark matches held before NXT at the WWE Performance Center. If you are going tonight or to a future show and want to help, email me at dotnetjason@gmail.com.

-John Moore gave last week’s NXT television show a B grade during his same-night audio review.

Birthdays and Notables

-Dax Harwood (David Harwood) of FTR is 42.

-Cody Rhodes (Cody Runnels) is 41.

-Victoria Crawford is 40. She worked as Alicia Fox in WWE.

-Su Yung (Vannarah Riggs) is 37.

-Will Ferrara is 35.

-The late Ed “Strangler” Lewis (Robert Friedrich) was born on June 30, 1891. He died at age 75 on August 8, 1966.

-The late Terry Funk was born on June 30, 1944. He died at age 79 on August 23, 2023.