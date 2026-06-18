ROH on HonorClub lineup: Global Wars featuring ROH, CMLL, and Stardom wrestlers

CategoriesNEWS TICKER ROH News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for tonight’s ROH on HonorClub.

-Athena vs. Syuri for the ROH Women’s Championship

-Konosuke Takeshita vs. Lee Johnson for the AEW International Title

-AR Fox vs. Lio Rush vs. Action Andretti in a three-way for the ROH TV Title

-Sammy Guevara and The Beast Mortos vs. “Los Villanos” El Hijo del Villano III and Villano III Jr. for the ROH Tag Team Titles

-Diamante vs. Maika

-Red Velvet and Thunder Rosa vs. Viva Van and Lacey Lane

-Mike Bailey, Mistico, Truth Magnum, and Turbo Floyd vs. Rocky Romero, Trent Beretta, Blake Christian, and Jay Lethal

-Takumi Iroha vs. Hyan

Powell’s POV: The Global Wars edition was taped on June 10-11, 2026, in Cincinnati, Ohio, at the Andrew J Brady Music Center. The ROH Tag Team Title match was taped on June 12, 2026, at a CMLL show in Mexico City at Arena Mexico. ROH on HonorClub streams on Thursdays at 7CT/8ET.