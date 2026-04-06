WrestleMania 42 lineup: The updated list of matches for the biggest weekend of the year

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for the WrestleMania 42 event that will be held April 18-19 in Las Vegas, Nevada, at Allegiant Stadium.

-CM Punk vs. Roman Reigns for the World Heavyweight Championship

-Jade Cargill vs. Rhea Ripley for the WWE Women’s Championship

-Cody Rhodes vs. Randy Orton for the WWE Championship

-Stephanie Vaquer vs. Liv Morgan for the Women’s World Championship

-Sami Zayn vs. Trick Williams for the U.S. Championship

-AJ Lee vs. Becky Lynch for the Women’s Intercontinental Title

-Penta vs. Rey Mysterio vs. Dragon Lee vs. Je’Von Evans vs. Rusev vs. JD McDonagh in a six-way ladder match for the Intercontinental Title

-Nia Jax and Lash Legend vs. Charlotte Flair and Alexa Bliss vs. Lyra Valkyria and Bayley vs. Brie Bella and Nikki Bella in a four-way for the WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles

-Brock Lesnar vs. Oba Femi

-Drew McIntyre vs. Jacob Fatu in an unsanctioned match

-Gunther vs. Seth Rollins

-Dominik Mysterio vs. Finn Balor

-LA Knight, Jey Uso, and Jimmy Uso vs. Logan Paul, Austin Theory, and IShowSpeed in a six-man tag

Powell’s POV: The company will announce the cards for nights one and two when Joe Tessitore appears on Tuesday morning’s “Get Up” on ESPN at 8:35CT/9:35ET. John Cena is the WrestleMania 42 host. WWE added Rey Mysterio to the Intercontinental Title ladder match and announced the six-man tag match during Monday’s Raw. Finn Balor strongly hinted that he will be using the Demon persona during his match against Dominik Mysterio.

WrestleMania has an early start time of 5CT/6ET for the main cards. The first hour of night one will be simulcast on ESPN2, and the first hour of night two will be simulcast on ESPN. Join me for my live review as the full event streams on ESPN Unlimited (and on Netflix internationally). Jake Barnett and I will co-host same-night audio reviews of WrestleMania nights one and two exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).