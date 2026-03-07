NXT Vengeance Day results: Moore’s live review of Joe Hendry vs. Ricky Saints for the NXT Championship, Izzi Dame vs. Tatum Paxley for the NXT Women’s North American Championship

CategoriesMUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER NXT Network Specials PPV REPORTS

By John Moore, ProWrestling.net Staffer (@liljohnm)

NXT Vengeance Day

Orlando, Florida, at the WWE Performance Center

Streamed live March 7, 2026, on Peacock (and Netflix internationally)

Pre Show Notes

Megan Morant and Sam Roberts were the hosts. Sam and Megan introduced the show from the WWE studio set. The hosts ran through the advertised card. The hosts started their discussion with their predictions for the Blake Monroe vs. Jaida Parker fight.

The hosts sent the show to a interview with Sarah Schreiber and Blake Monroe. For some reason, the interview got dramatic background music. Blake reiterated that Jaida Parker only attacked her to feel more important because Blake Monroe is important. Sarah said Blake sounds patronizing. Blake said that Jaida is all at fault and can’t get out of matches without getting suspended. Blake said it’s not personal, it’s obersaveration that people only talk about Blake Monroe.

Blake said Jaida will face hell. Blake cut off Sarah saying how popular Jaida is. Sarah talked about how she liked seeing people hurt when she hurt Jaida Parker. Blake wondered if Jaida can handle the spotlight? Blake said nothing will matter to Jaida at Vengeance Day other than surviving Blake Monroe. The panel gave more thoughts on the match…

Separate shots of Kelani Jordan and Lola Vice were shown as they were arriving at the WWE Performance Center. Blake Howard interviewed Kelani Jordan. Howard asked Jordan how she feels going in this personal feud for the first time in an Underground Match. Kelani talked about being friends with Lola Vice since the beginning in WWE. She said she took it personal when they kicked her out of the locker room when she won the Knockouts Title.

Kelani said it seems like Jordan was jealous of her. Jordan bragged about being the inaugural Women’s North American Champion, having many awards, and recently being the Knockouts Title. Jordan said Lola needs to look in the mirror and see that she has the same opportunities as Kelani and just hasn’t has the same success. Howard noted that Lola is undefeated in Underground matches. Kelani said that is respectable, but Kelani Jordan is a stellar athlete and records are meant to be broken.

Kelani said she made a submission specialist in Lola tap out and was smart in injuring Lola’s hand. Kelani talked about getting advice from Shayna Baszler to help her take on Lola. Kelani said she wonders if Lola can fight without a hand. Howard wished Kelani good luck to close the interview. The hosts gave their thoughts on the match…[c]

Separate shots of Tatum Paxley and The Culling were shown as they arrived at the Performance Center. They hype package aired for the Tatum Paxley vs. Izzi Dame match. The hosts then gave their thoughts on the match.

The hosts recapped Tony D’Angelo hunting down DarkState over the past month. The hosts then talked about the Tony D vs. Dion Lennox match and Tony D’s “Phase I”. They then cut to Sarah Schreiber interviewing Lola Vice. Sarah asked Lola while Lola kicked Kelani out of the locker room. Lola talked about loyalty being everything. Lola talked about how when Kelani won the Knockouts title, she decided to betray the NXT locker room by joining TNA’s team instead of representing NXT in TNA.

Lola also talked about Kelani backstabbing her in a fight too. Lola talked about Kelani costing her title matches. Lola said she doesn’t understand why Lola is jealous when she’s winning the titles and Lola hasn’t won any titles in NXT yet. Sarah asked Lola if she’s in over her head with an injured hand. Lola said she makes her name out of knocking people out.

She said a broken hand doesn’t change that fact, just changes the way she’ll knock people. Lola said Kelani is just stealing her fiancé’s gimmick of trying to be “HER”. Lola said Kelani is stepping into her world, the underground, and in the end the standout will not be able to stand up. The preshow hosts gave more thoughts on the Lola vs. Kelani match. A hype video aired for the Kelani Jordan vs. Lola vice match…[c]

The hosts recapped Zaria turning on Sol Ruca a few weeks ago, leading to Robert Stone having to address the Women’s title picture after Sol Ruca interfered in the Women’s title match on the previous episode of NXT. A hype package aired for the Joe Hendry vs. Ricky Saints match. The hosts then gave their thoughts on the match. After running through the card again the pre-show ended…

Main Show Review

Arrival shots were shown of Ricky Saints, Joe Hendry, Tatum Paxley, The Culling, Kelani Jordan, and Lola Vice were shown. A narrated intro video aired…

Vic Joseph and Booker T were on commentary. Mike Rome was the ring announcer…

A bunch of developmental wrestlers were in the parking lot surrounding Dion Lennox as he was waiting for Tony D’Angelo and the Parking Lot Brawl…

Entrances for the opening match took place…

1. Blake Monroe vs. Jaida Parker in a Street Fight. Both women traded some slaps and ground and pound. Kendo Sticks were lined up against the ropes. The ground and pound spilled to ringside. While Parker was dragging out a table, Monroe hit Jaida with a Mafia Kick. Jaida reversed a DDT with a suplex. Blake stole a umbrella from a fan and hit Jaida with hit. Monroe folded up the table to boos. Monroe packed up the table to boos when the crowd chanted “we want tables”.

Blake punted Jaida in the gut in the ring. Blake hit Jaida with a neckbreaker for a two count. Monroe used kendo sticks to elevate a chair on the ropes. Jaida sent Blake’s face into the elevated chair. Jaida then tackled Blake against the announce table. Jaida then pulled out a table to cheers. Jaida went for Hip Notic, but Blake dodged, sending Jaida’s ass into the steel steps. Blake hit Jaida with a Missile Dropkick for a nearfall.

Blake beat up Jaida with a Kendo Stick and hit her with a Side Russian Legsweep for a nearfall. Jaida tackled Blake into the corner and worked on her with strikes. Jaida slipped out of the top rope and slammed Jaida’s head into the top buckle off a pumphandle. Blake put Jaida in a Tree of Woe with a chair behind her. Blake sandwiched Jaida in chairs and mocked Jaida’s high step.

Monroe hit Jaida with a chair assisted hip attack in the Tree of Woe for a nearfall. Blake wrapped a pearl necklace around her hand and gave Jaida a right hand for a two count. Jaida got a kendo stick and started rallying on Blake. Jaida worked on Blake with chained Snapmares and a shoulder tackle. Jaida hit Blake with a Super Blockbuster. Blake rolled to ringside to recover.

Jaida was selling a hurt right butt cheek. Blake worked on Jaida with a trash can lid. Blake pulled out a black bag and a brick. Blake dropped the brick after getting hit in the gut and back by Jaida’s chair. Jaida put Blake on the Slim Jim table. Jaida gave Blake Monroe a Banzai Drop through the table. Jaida hit Blake with Hip Notic. Blake Monroe kicked out.

Blake whipped Jaida through the standing Kendo Sticks. Blake hit Jaida with a running knee for a nearfall. Blake Monroe poured out “diamonds” from the black bag. Jaida threw some pocket diamonds on Jaida who was on the top. Blake slammed Jaida to the mat with a handstand Frankensteiner and then hit her with the Glamour DDT on the diamonds for the victory.

Blake Monroe defeated Jaida Parker via pinfall in 12:59.

John’s Thoughts: A fun PG hardcore match opener that had the crowd hyped up. Jaida Parker has been off TV for so long that we forget how good she is at PLE matches. When she’s in a PLE she steps things up, shows good ring awareness, and finds a way to put together a creative match. Even though we’re not going to get the bloodbaths like we did in AEW, Blake Monroe still is at her best in hardcore matches. This match was a good win to give her some in ring credibility. What I would like to see is them putting more emphasis on Blake Monroe’s Jekyll and Hyde thing where she is a more credible fighter when she digs into the dark half of her persona.

Vic Joseph hyped WWE Hall of Fame ticket sales…

Ethan Page was sitting in his locker looking depressed. Ricky Saints showed up and asked Ethan Page where he was when he was jumped on Tuesday? Page said he was in the back having to clear his mind after losing something important to him. Ricky said that Joe is going to have Myles Borne in his corner to help him keep his title. Ricky asked Ethan to be a friend and help him get that championship. Page agreed to help Ricky. Ricky said that he’ll be a two time champ and Page will be a two time North American Champion. Ricky left and Page muttered “eh, two time”…

A convertable pulled up to the parking lot and DarkState jumped the driver. It was an imposter Tony D. The real Tony D showed up and beat up Dion. Dion dodged Tony D chucking a Keg at him. Tony D dragged Dion into the Performance Center and closed the garage door to keep the rest of DarkState out. Tony D beat up Dion throughout the backstage. Osiris, Saquon, and Cutler managed to catch up.

Security and the referee dragged the rest of Dark State away and said they need to start the match in the ring. Tony D dragged Dion back outside. The rest of DarkState put the boots to Tony D again. Saquon Shugars was about to hit Tony D with a crowbar, but OTM showed up to beat up the extra DarkState members. Tony D then dragged Dion to Gorilla Position.

Tony D tackled Dion through the reverse end of the Crow’s Nest wall that most wrestlers get put through. Mike Rome made sure to get out of the way early. The bell rang once both men got to their feet in the ring…

2. Tony D’Angelo vs. Dion Lennox. Dion had the initial advantage. Dion gave Tony D punches while draped on the middle rope. Dion gave Tony D a spinebuster for a two count. Tony D dodged a corner splash and gave Dion chained German Suplexes. Low key, Tony D’s curly hair currently, kinda makes him look a bit like Sami Zayn. Tony D hit Dion with a Torture Rack Neckbreaker and dumped Dion to ringside. Dion dodged Tony D’s tackle, sending Tony’s shoulder into the steel steps.

Tony D dodged Dion trying to smash his foot with the steel steps. Dion tossed Tony D into the crowd. Dion Lennox hit Tony D with a Suplex from the barricade, through the announce table. Vic Joseph’s candy spilled all over the place. A “This is Awesome” chant ensued. Vic noted that the referee was calling the match under his own discretion. Dion hit Tony D with a Rebound Power Bomb for a nearfall.

Dion gave Tony right hands, but Tony D hulked up. Tony gave Dion an arm trap headbutt. Tony D then gave Dion a Spear. Tony D gave Dion a Uranage for the victory.

Tony D’Angelo defeated Dion Lennox via pinfall in 7:04 (after the bell rang).

John’s Thoughts: An entertaining brawl, even though the direction of this feud had Dion having no chance in hell of going over (I was hoping for DarkState to put on a little bit of resistance). Maybe time to break up DarkState and try to build each man up individually? Dion was actually really solid here in what he had to do. What hurts him is they keep telling us he’s important, but he’s anchored down by DarkState being so poorly booked. I still remember Dion’s most memorable run in WWE being when he was a bookworm giving romance advice to developmental wrestlers. As much as I want to see another King of the Mountain Shield faction, DarkState ain’t it. Let’s not have Dion use DarkState as a vehicle and let’s see if he can get over on his own.

Vic Joseph hyped WWE’s pop-up store for WrestleMania Weekend…

Lola Vice was shown getting her hand checked backstage. The show then cut to the Izzi Dame vs. Tatum Paxley hype package…

Entrances for the next match took place. Mike Rome handled the formal in-ring championship match introductions…

3. Izzi Dame (w/Niko Vance, Shawn Spears) vs. Tatum Paxley for the NXT Women’s North American Championship. Tatum jumped on Izzi several times and clawed at her. Tatum then put Izzi in a sleeper. Izzi broke it by sending her into the buckles. Tatum hit Izzi with a front dropkick combination. Tatum beat up Izzi at ringside. Tatum gave Izzi a cannonball from the steel steps. Izzi turned the tide a bit with Snake Eyes on the apron. Tatum recovered and tossed Izzi back in the ring.

Tatum hit Izzi with a Splits Splash for a two count. Izzi worked on Tatum with methodical offense. Tatum got in a few rollups to slow down Izzi’s rally. Izzi then put the boots to Tatum’s gut with the ropes for leverage. Tatum reversed an abdominal stretch with an abdominal stretch. Izzi escaped with a hip toss. Tatum rallied with shoves. Izzi used knees to block a crossbody. Izzi hit Tatum with a running Senton for a two count.

Izzi put Tatum in a modified Liontamer (without the knee). Tatum used boots to escape. Tatum rolled Izzi into a Boston Crab. Izzi got to the bottom rope for the break. Izzi dumped Tatum to ringside. Tatum shoved Izzi into the ringpost. Tatum hit Izzi with a Superkick. Paxley rallied with forearms and a shortarm Kick. Tatum hit Izzi with a German Suplex. Tatum hit Izzi with a draping Enzuigiri from ringside.

Tatum hit Izzi with the Harlem Hangover for a nearfall. Izzi and Tatum brawled to the top rope. Tatum kicked Izzi off. Izzi dodged a 450 and hit Tatum with a Claymore for a nearfall. Izzi and Tatum traded boo yay strikes. Tatum hit Izzi with a facebuster and Sky High. Tatum hit Izzi with a 450 for a two count (didn’t fully connect). Tatum hit Izzi with a high kick from the apron.

Izzi hit Tatum with a tilt a whirl suplex for a nearfall. Izzi threw a bit of a fit at ringside. Tatum gave Izzi a Sunset Bomb at ringside from the apron. Shawn Spears got in Izzi’s face while the referee was counting the countout. Tatum beat the count. Izzi hit Tatum with a Choke Bomb for a nearfall. Tatum hit Izzi with a Victory Roll for a nearfall.

Spears got on the apron and Izzi accidentally punched him. Tatum then used a backflip to no sell a Codebreaker. Tatum hit Izzi with a rolling kick and Cemetery Drive for the victory.

Tatum Paxley defeated Izzi Dame via pinfall in 15:25 to become the new NXT Women’s North American Champion.

John’s Thoughts: For me, this was one of the most uninteresting feuds on NXT, and it hurt this match a bit. With that albatross over the match, both women overcame that and put on one hell of an effort to put on a good match. No dolls, no chainsaws, just a solid match, and the crowd was really into it. Good crowd tonight (Though it is odd that they booked this year’s Vengeance Day in the performance center while it’s been in an arena in the past. Can’t they even book the cheaper College arenas?). They took an odd path to get here, booking around the accidental Thea Hail title win, but hopefully this feud ends and we see Tatum move on to the beginning of a more coherent and less cringe feud (without chainsaws or dolls).

Kelani Jordan was shown warming up backstage…

Blake Howard interviewed OTM and asked them why they helped Tony D’Angelo. Bronco Nima said they didn’t help Tony D, but were trying to take down DarkState who’s been causing chaos for a long time. Bronco said they can change all that. Lucien Price said they can take flesh when they want to, flesh when then need to. Both men called out DarkState. Price said it was time to eat…

Vic Joseph hyped NXT on the road in a few weeks…

NXT Interim General Manager Robert Stone was in the ring. Stone introduced Fatal Influence to the ring first. Jacy Jayne took the mic and bragged about walking into Stand and Deliver as NXT Women’s Champion. She reminded viewers how they used to call her a “Transitional Champion”, and nothing brings her more joy than seeing everyone eat their own words. She said she knows how the business works, and has been through every up and down.

Jacy said you shouldn’t be surprised if she main events WrestleMania next year. Jayne bragged about beating Sol Ruca in under 6 seconds. Jayne said she was about to beat Zaria too with a Rolling Encore, but Sol Ruca butted in. Robert Stone cut off Jayne, saying they need to find her a challenger. Zaria made her entrance to cut in. Zaria talked about how Jayne claims to think she had her beat. Zaria called Jayne delusional.

Zaria said the reason she doesn’t get opportunities and is not champion now is because of Sol Ruca. Stone kept trying to cut in, but Fallon Henley cut him off. Henley said Jayne went through more toxic baggage than Zaria and Sol ever did. Henley talked about how she didn’t show jealousy to Jayne when helping her win a title. Lainey Reid reiterated that she also supports her friend, while Zaria is a failure as a friend.

Sol Ruca made her entrance. Sol said Jacy thinks she’s at the top, but seems so desperate to vindicate herself. Sol then told Zaria she trusted her, but Zaria forgot how good she knows Zaria. Sol said she knows all of Zaria’s moves and how to break her heart (which drew boos). Stone said Jacy deserves to defend the title. Stone booked Jacy Jayne vs. Zaria vs. Sol Ruca for the NXT Women’s Title while NXT is on the road in two weeks.

Fatal Infuence jumped Sol. Zaria went after Fatal Influence. Sol went for a Sol Snatcher and hit Zaria. Lainey Reid hit Sol with a running knee to lay her out to end the segment…

John’s Thoughts: Standard TV segment to book a title match. One thing I was afraid of was them booking the triple threat for Stand and Deliver, because it wouldn’t make sense for Sol or Zaria to earn a title shot on NXT’s biggest show solely because they are beefing with each other away from Jacy Jayne. I kinda hope Jacy Jayne keeps the title and they find a way to get Kendal Grey back in the title picture (I hope Grey being in LFG season 3 doesn’t hurt that). If that happens, then we can get a stipulation match for Sol and Zaria at Stand and Deliver…

Lexis King and his crew approached Charlie Dempsey and Tavion Heights to ask for Charlie’s answer. Dempsey refused to join the group. Lexis King said Brian Pillman, Fit Finlay, and Santino Marella paved the way for them to succeed. King said Dempsey needs to embrace his birthright. The group walked away. Heights proposed a return of the NQCC as a “sidequest” to face Lexis and Uriah on Tuesday. Both men dapped it up and Charlie agreed…

The NXT staff were removing the ropes and setting the ring up for the NXT Underground Match. Developmental wrestlers were surrounding the ring…

The Lola Vice vs. Kelani Jordan hype package aired…

Kelani Jordan made her entrance wearing MMA gloves and her hear in a bun. Lola Vice made her entrance wearing a Tae Kwon Do dobok. Lola Vice handed her AAA Mixed Tag Championship to her awesome Tae Kwon Do grandmaster dad. Her family was in the front row. Mike Rome did introductions for the Underground match…

4. Lola Vice vs. Kelani Jordan in an NXT Underground Match. Lola started the match with a double leg takedown. Kelani adjusted into an armbreak. Kelani went into some ground and pound. Lola turned the tables and gave Lola some overhead strikes. Lola blocked a takedown with a sleeper. Lola put Kelani in a Rear Naked Choke. Kelani used a backflip to escape the hold. Kelani went for the injured digits of Lola, but Lola blocked it. Lola hit Kelani with TKD switch kicks.

Kelani then yanked Lola into the ringpost and got some overhead punches. Kelani hit Lola with an overhead suplex. Kelani stomped on Lola’s injured hand. Kelani focused her offense on Lola’s injured hand. Kelani also made sure to take off Lola’s glove which protected the hand. Kelani hit Lola with a moonsault. Kelani slammed Lola’s hand into the ringpost several times. Kelani went to yell at Lola’s dad a bit too.

Lola used the distraction to drag Kelani into the ringpost. Lola gave Kelani hooks with the uninjured hand. Lola hit Kelani with a CQC combo and German Suplex. Lola hit Kelani with a Tae Kwon Do kick combination and kicked her into the pile of developmental wrestlers. Kelani dragegd a developmental wrestler into Lola’s seated senton. Lola fought through Developmenal Wrestlers with high kicks.

Kelani tossed Lola into the barricade. Kelani started to argue with Lola’s dad and Lola’s dad took off his jacket in disgust. In the ring, Lola caught Kelani with the spinning backfist. The referee called for the bell when Kelani couldn’t defend herself.

Lola Vice defeated Kelani Jordan via Technical Knockout in 6:37.

Vic noted Lola’s dad was named “Master Frank” and noted that Kelani cost herself the match by getting into it with him. Lola Vice celebrated her win with her dad. Vic noted that Lola now has the most wins in Underground matches in WWE…

John’s Thoughts: A fun gimmick match. I was a bigger fan of their TV match as they got the martial arts in and the match got to go longer, but this one was solid too with the gimmick and the addition of Lola Vice’s dad. Grandmaster Frank is always a treat when he shows up on WWE TV and he really does a good job playing along into the storyline. We need a triple threat between Miz’s Dad, Zack Ryder’s Dad, and Lola’s Dad, the dads who make the most of their WWE TV time. Kelani Jordan did gain in this feud with her awesome heel work, and she didn’t lose much here as it was her smugness and not her ability that cost her the match.

Jacy Jayne was pacing backstage ranting in front of Lainey and Fallon about being screwed over in a triple threat. She argued about having to be the third wheel in Sol and Zaria’s breakup. Lainey gave Jacy a pep talk and said she’ll take down Sol on Tuesday. Fallon apologized and said she can’t help Jacy due to having a Speed match the same day Jayne has a match against Sol and Zaria…

Thea Hail vs. Wren Sinclair in a Speed Tournament Match, Jasper Troy vs. Sean Legacy vs. Eli Knight, and Tavion Heights and Charlie Dempsey vs. Lexis King and Uriah Connors was announced for the next episode of NXT…

The Joe Hendry vs. Ricky Saints hype package aired…

Entrances for the main event took place. Mike Rome handled the formal in-ring championship match introductions…

5. Joe Hendry vs. Ricky Saints for the NXT Championship. Joe no sold a right hand and knocked Ricky to the mat with right hands. Ricky ran around the ring and punched Joe off the apron, but Joe’s leg was trapped in the ropes. Ricky took advantage by putting boots to the trapped Joe. Ricky gave Joe chops and strikes in the corner. Joe ran the ropes and came back with a shoulder tackle and chops of his own. Joe tossed Ricky around the ring.

Joe gave Ricky his signature delayed vertical suplex for a nearfall. Ricky recovered and went for Old School, but Joe crotched Ricky on the top rope. Ricky gave Joe a throat punch and tossed him into the steel steps. Ricky got a two count after a basement front kick. Ricky worked on Joe with methodical offense for a few minutes. During the stretch, Ricky mocked Joe’s Fallaway Slam Zoolander sequence.

Joe took advantage of that by hitting Ricky with a Spear. Joe hit Ricky with his signature Fallaway Slam into the Zoolander turn. Joe caught Ricky out of the air and hit him with a Power Bomb for a two count. Joe and Ricky traded Yay Boo right hands. Ricky hit Joe with an Air Raid Crash for a nearfall. Ricky quickly transitioned into a Crossface. Ricky went into a Guillotine. Joe started to fade, but then showed life once the ref checked on him.

Joe reversed the Guillotine into a suplex. Ricky caught Joe with a superkick. Joe recovered and hit Ricky with an Attitude Adjustment for a nearfall. Joe hit Ricky with a Super Fallaway Slam for a nearfall. Vic noted that Ricky rolling away allowed Ricky to recover a bit after the slam. Ricky reversed a Standing Ovation into a rollup for a two count. Ricky hit Joe with a DDT for a nearfall. “All Ego” Ethan Page showed up and picked up the NXT Championship on the podium.

Ricky asked Ethan to hand him the title. Joe rolled up a distracted Ricky for a two count. Ricky hit Joe with a Spear. Joe tried to pass Ricky the title belt, but “accidentally” handed the belt to Joe. When the referee put the belt away, Ricky punted Joe in the nuts and hit him with a Revolution DDT for a good nearfall. Joe went for the finish, but Ricky jumped into the ref.

Ricky whipped Joe into the ref, and while the ref was covering up, Joe gave Ricky a mule kick to the balls. Vic noted turnabouts fair play. Joe hit Ricky with the Standing Ovation for the victory.

Joe Hendry defeated Ricky Saints via pinfall in 16:16 to retain the NXT Championship.

Ethan Page helped Ricky Saints to the back while Joe Hendry celebrated in the ring. The Executive Producer credits aired to close the show…

John’s Thoughts: A well worked main event title match. That said, this felt more like a weekly television title match as opposed to PLE title fare. The match was pretty compelling until the nut shots came into play. They telegraphed it early in the show, so that took away, the fact that Ethan Page was going to get involved and cost hurt Ricky’s chances of winning instead of help it. Are they going with an Ethan Page vs. Ricky Saints feud heading into Stand and Deliver (and thus delaying Ethan’s long deserved call-up even longer?)?

My biggest guess is that Joe Hendry’s next main challenger is Tony D’Angelo as he enacts “Phase II” of his big plan. My fear is that they’ll turn this in to a fatal four way with Ricky, Tony, Ethan, and Joe at Stand and Deliver. I hope not? Their weekly TV is in rebuild mode, and the best way to rebuild is put on compelling storytelling, by telling a proper story between Joe Hendry and Tony D’Angelo if that’s the direction they’re going.

Overall, this felt like a show that didn’t have to happen, even though it consisted of solid wrestling. Did they only do this PLE because they were contractually obligated to do so by Peacock as WWE goes out the door there? That’s my guess. This felt like a weekly themed show, as past Vengeance Day’s have been in bigger arenas and occurring closer to Valentines Day for the pun. Definitely worth watching, but nothing too newsworthy either. Even with the Tatum Paxley title change, that felt like it could have happened on TV too due to the messy build around that program.

