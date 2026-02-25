AEW Revolution lineup: Title matches advertised for the first AEW pay-per-view of 2026

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for the AEW Revolution pay-per-view that will be held on Sunday, March 15, in Los Angeles, California, at Crypto.com Arena.

-MJF vs. Hangman Page in a stipulation match for the AEW World Championship (Page can’t challenge for the AEW World Championship ever again if he loses)

-“FTR” Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler vs. “The Young Bucks” Matt Jackson and Nick Jackson for the AEW Tag Team Titles

-Jon Moxley vs. Konosuke Takeshita for the AEW Continental Championship with no time limit

Powell’s POV: Hangman Page challenged MJF to a Texas Death Match. MJF will announce whether he agrees to that stipulation on tonight’s AEW Dynamite. AEW pay-per-views are priced at $49.99 (or $39.99 on HBO Max). Join me for my live review starting with the pre-show or at the start of the pay-per-view card at 7CT/8ET. Jake Barnett and I will co-host a same-night audio review for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).