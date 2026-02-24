NXT TV results (2/24): Moore’s review of Jacy Jayne vs. Sol Ruca for the NXT Women’s Championship, DarkState vs. Vanity Project for the NXT Tag Team Titles, Keanu Carver vs. Sean Legacy

CategoriesMUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER NXT TV Reviews TV REVIEWS

By John Moore, ProWrestling.net Staffer (@liljohnm)

NXT TV

Orlando, Florida, at the WWE Performance Center

Aired live February 24, 2026, on The CW Network



[Hour One] Vic Joseph and Booker T were on commentary. Mike Rome was the ring announcer…

Interim GM Robert Stone checked in from the crow’s nest to hype the advertised matches on this week’s show…

Entrances for the opening match took place…

1. “DarkState” Osiris Griffin and Saquon Shugars (w/Cutler James, Dion Lennox) vs. “The Vanity Project” Ricky Smokes and Brad Baylor (w/Jackson Drake) for the NXT Tag Team Championships. Griffin and Smokes started the match. Smokes and Baylor ran into Griffin like a brick wall. Baylor tagged in and went for a crossbody, which was no sold. Smokes was caught out of the air and tossed into Baylor. Shugars tagged in and hit Smokes with a clothesline for a one count. Griffin tagged in. Shugars hit Smokes with an assisted legdrop into a sidewalk slam for a two count for Griffin.

Vanity Project tried to swarm Griffin with punches but were separated. Griffin and Shugars hit Baylor with an assisted neckbreaker after a jawbreaker for a two count. Shugars hit Baylor with a wrecking ball kick. Shugars hit Baylor with a catapult. Griffin caught Baylor out of the air and tossed him into Shugar’s boot. DarkState dumped Vanity Project to ringside.[c]

Back from break, Vanity Project cut the ring in half on Shugars. Vic noted the looming fear of Tony D’Angelo hanging for DarkState. Shugars backdropped Smokes and managed to tag in Osiris for the hot tag. Griffin caught both Vanity Project members with a crossbody. Griffin chokeslammed Baylor and tossed Smokes into Baylor for a two count on Baylor. Smokes caught Griffin with a Gamengiri. Smokes got a jackknife two count on Griffin.

Shugars tagged in and hit Baylor with a Shotgun Dropkick. DarkState hit Baylor with a Dropkick Doomsday Device. Drake put Baylor’s foot on the bottom rope for the break. While the referees were keeping apart Dion and Cutler from Jackson Drake, Tony D’Angelo gave Shugars a Spinebuster on the apron. Tony D tossed Baylor in the ring for the pinfall on Shugars.

The Vanity Project defeated DarkState via pinfall in 11:51.

John’s Thoughts: Interesting dynamic here. Vanity Project are the chicken heels, so DarkState were the fan favorite de facto babyfaces for the night. The crowd seemed fine with that, and I think Saquon and Osiris filled in well in that role. We actually haven’t seen this configuration of DarkState much as it was originally Osiris and Dion doing the tag team work. While their template, The Shield, were protected, DarkState seems to be booked 50-50 at best. Again, I would reboot the stable if they have big plans for them. On top of that, they are telling the story that one man Tony D is going to steamroll them? That won’t do them any favors. I like Vanity Project as chicken heel champs and they might be able to have a fun run with the titles, notably with their annoying character works which serves them well as heels.

Sarah Schrieber interviewed Myles Borne about what he did to Ethan Page last week. Borne talked about how Page didn’t believe he would go that far with his leg. Borne talked about how no one believed in him when he joined WWE or even joined college football. Borne said he’s not going to be just known as the deaf kid, but as the new North American Champion.

Keanu Carver made his entrance…