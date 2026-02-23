WWE Raw in Atlanta, Powell’s Q&A audio show, Mike Sydal, Psicosis II, Super Calo, Tyrus, Carlito, Wes Brisco, Anthony Mayweather, Ricky Saints, “Renegade” Rick Wilson, Max Muscle Rhonda Sing

CategoriesDot Net Daily

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-WWE Raw is live tonight from Atlanta, Georgia, at State Farm Arena. The show features a tribute to AJ Styles and the last two Elimination Chamber qualifiers. Join me for my live review as the show streams on Netflix tonight at 7CT/8ET. My weekly same-night Raw audio review will be available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

-Submit questions for today’s Q&A Audio Show via email at dotnetjason@gmail.com. Please maintain the limit of three pro wrestling-related questions and four non-wrestling questions. This show is available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

-We are looking for reports from tonight’s Raw in Atlanta, Tuesday’s NXT in Orlando, Wednesday’s live AEW Dynamite and AEW Collision taping in Denver, and Friday’s WWE Smackdown in Louisville. If you are going to one of the shows and want to help, email me at dotnetjason@gmail.com

Birthdays and Notables

-Mike Sydal is 42 today.

-The late “Renegade” Rick Wilson took his own life at age 33 on February 23, 1999.

-Psicosis II (Juan Ebodio Gonzalez) turned 59 on Sunday.

-Super Calo (Rafael Garcia) turned 55 on Sunday.

-The late Max Muscle (John Czawlytko) was born on February 22, 1963. He died at age 56 on June 27, 2019.

-Tyrus (George Murdoch) turned 53 on Saturday. He worked as Brodus Clay in WWE.

-Carlito (Carlos Colon Jr.) turned 47 on Saturday.

-Wes Brisco turned 42 on Saturday.

-Anthony Mayweather turned 41 on Saturday. He also worked as Crimson.

-Ricky Saints turned 36 on Saturday. He also worked as Ricky Starks.

-The late Rhonda Sing was born on February 21, 1961. She died of a heart attack at age 40 on July 27, 2001.