AEW Dynamite rating for the show headlined by Swerve Strickland vs. Kenny Omega

Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite television show averaged 692,000 viewers for TBS, according to ProgrammingInsider.com. The viewership count was up from the 604,000 viewership average of last week’s show. Dynamite finished with a 0.12 rating in the 18-49 demo, equal to the previous week’s 0.12 rating in the same demo.
Powell’s POV: The HBO Max streaming numbers are not included in the rating or viewership count for AEW programming. It’s always good to see any company get a boost after advertising a big television main event. Tuesday’s NXT on The CW averaged 744,000 viewers and a 0.09 rating in the 18-49 demo. One year ago, the February 19, 2025, edition of Dynamite on TBS delivered 563,000 viewers and a 0.17 rating in the 18-49 demographic.
