WWE Smackdown results (1/23): Powell’s live review of Trick Williams vs. Damian Priest, Carmelo Hayes’s U.S. Championship open challenge, The Wyatt Sicks vs. The MFTs for the WWE Tag Titles

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE Smackdown (Episode 1,379)

Montreal, Quebec, at Bell Centre

Simulcast live January 23, 2026, on USA Network (Netflix internationally)

[Hour One] Michael Cole opened the show and narrated arrival/backstage shots of Cody Rhodes, Charlotte Flair and Alexa Bliss, Nia Jax and Lash Legend, Giulia and Kiana James, The MFTs, and WWE Champion Drew McIntyre…

Sami Zayn made his entrance for a promo while Cole hyped Zayn vs. Randy Orton vs. Trick Williams vs. Damian Priest in a four-way on Saturday Night’s Main Event for a shot at the WWE Championship at the Royal Rumble.

Zayn’s hometown fans sang along with his song, chanted his name, and sang the “Ole” song. Zayn opened with a line in French and then said in English that it was good to be home. Zayn said he felt like he had all the momentum in the world heading into the four-way match. He said he had a chance to become the No. 1 contender in Montreal.

Trick Williams’ entrance music interrupted Zayn. Trick spoke as he walked down the entrance aisle. Trick recalled Zayn didn’t get the job done the last time Zayn had a chance to win the WWE Championship in Montreal. Trick said he gets the job done.

Zayn said that he and Trick are not on the same level. He said Trick has all the potential in the world, and maybe in five, ten, or 15 years, he will be half as good as Zayn is. Zayn said that if Trick thinks he was wrong, he could do something about it on the spot.

Trick looked into the crowd and then said, “No.” Trick said he had a match with Damian Priest in the Smackdown main event, so he and Zayn could take care of business on Saturday.

Damian Priest made his entrance and joined Zayn and Trick inside the ring. Priest recalled telling Trick that he does a lot of talking, but he said Trick didn’t say a word to him when he got in his face last week.

Priest said he believes Trick is afraid of him and fears that he’ll drop him where he stands if he says the wrong thing to him. Priest said Trick could always do something about it if he disagreed.

Trick asked Priest if he thought he was scared. “Watch this,” Trick said before striking Zayn with the microphone. Trick tried to throw a punch at Priest, who blocked it and then worked over Trick with punches.

Zayn pulled Priest away from Trick so that he could hit him. Priest returned the favor by pulling Zayn away from Trick. Zayn shoved Priest. Trick shoved Priest into Zayn and then exited the ring while his entrance theme played. Zayn and Priest jawed at one another, and then they both watched Trick as he headed toward the stage…

Randy Orton was shown watching the backstage monitor. Cathy Kelley approached Orton and asked if he was being strategic when he chose to observe rather than engage. He asked what kind of question that was, and said 2026 is the year of The Viper. Orton said he would win the four-way, travel halfway across the world to Saudi Arabia, and beat Drew McIntyre to win the WWE Championship…

Cole and color commentator Wade Barrett spoke briefly from their ringside desk…

Footage aired from earlier in the day of U.S. Champion Carmelo Hayes telling Ilja Dragunov that the open challenge was his if he wanted it. Dragunov asked if he was serious. He spoke about how he lost his chance at the WWE Championship to Zayn last week. He asked if Hayes thought he was so stupid that he would compete in his condition. Dragunov said Hayes knows him well and told him he’d see him in the ring.

The Miz showed up after Dragunov left and did his usual bickering with Hayes. Miz asked Hayes what Dragunov ever did for him. Hayes said Dragunov gave him more of an opportunity than Miz ever did…

Carmelo Hayes made his entrance… [C] Ilja Dragunov made his entrance coming out of the break…

Powell’s POV: It’s always fun to see Zayn (and Kevin Owens) in front of the Montreal fans. Trick continues to make the most of his mic time. Here’s hoping that Miz showing up backstage wasn’t intended to set up his getting involved in the U.S. Title match.

1. Carmelo Hayes vs. Ilja Dragunov for the U.S. Championship. Hayes avoided the Constantin Special. Dragunov avoided a springboard move. Both men threw simultaneous clotheslines and were down before an early picture-in-picture break. [C]

Dragunov turned Hayes inside out with a Constantin Special and then covered him for a near fall. Dragunov leapt from the ropes, and Hayes tried to hit him with the First 48 on the way down, but Dragunov stuffed it. Dragunov powerbombed Hayes and got another near fall. [C]

Dragunov performed a deadlift superplex and covered Hayes for a two count. Both men ended up on the apron. Dragunov encouraged Hayes to hit him. “What’s wrong with you?” Hayes asked. They traded strikes. Hayes turned a suplex into a cutter on the apron, and then both men tumbled to the floor.

Back in the ring, Dragunov cut off Hayes on the ropes and then pulled him onto his shoulders before performing a Death Valley Driver into the corner. Dragunov picked up another two count.

Dragunov went up top. The Miz showed up at ringside and shoved him down while the referee was focused on Hayes. Dragunov was clotheslined over the top rope on his way down. Hayes hit the First 48 and scored the pin while Miz applauded from the floor.

Carmelo Hayes defeated Ilja Dragunov in 16:35 to retain the U.S. Championship.

After the match, Hayes saw the replay on the big screen and showed anger with Miz…

Powell’s POV: A good match with a weak finish. It may have packed more of a punch had they not filmed the backstage segment with Hayes and Miz, as fans wouldn’t have had their guards up for Miz getting involved.

Cole set up a video package on the Cody Rhodes vs. Jacob Fatu feud. After the video aired, Cole hyped his sit-down interview with Cody, saying it was intense and almost got out of control…

Cole plugged that pre-orders for the WWE 2K26 game start on January 30… [C]

Footage aired from “earlier today” of Cole’s interview with Cody Rhodes. Cole asked Cody’s feelings on Jacob Fatu. Cody said he respects Cole having to ask that.

Jacob Fatu entered the room and was trailed by Smackdown General Manager Nick Aldis and three security guards. Cole made his exit. Cody invited Fatu to take Cole’s seat. Fatu sat down and said his concern was Drew McIntyre when he got involved in the steel cage match.

Fatu said he was locked in full throttle on Drew only. He said Cody had to be the hero and put his hands on him, which got him thinking. Cody said Fatu acting rather than thinking is what got him locked up in prison in the first place.

Fatu stood up and asked Cody if he wanted to go there. Fatu said he was locked down at 16 and then 18. He said he had seven kids, no job, and one mattress. He said he didn’t know if he had a job in WWE a month before he arrived. He said he almost got fired before he got hired. Fatu said he’s not complaining because of his choices, which made him a better man and had him standing in front of Cody.

Cody stood up and said the problem is that Fatu was standing across from him and he’s not the WWE Champion. Cody said their match should be for the WWE Championship. Fatu said hell no. He said McIntyre was already out before he stepped in front of him.

Cody said Fatu had the championship situation figured out, but he’s never been in a championship match. Fatu got in Cody’s face and asked if Cody thinks he’s just like every other Samoan that he’s gone against.

“They don’t make ’em like me no more,” Fatu said. “Hell, they ain’t never made ’em like me.” Fatu asked if people say he’s a loose cannon with no self-control. Fatu calmly told Cody that he’s “very in control” and told him to think about that…

Cole and Barrett spoke at ringside. Cole said Aldis made sure that Cody and Fatu left the building after their exchange because he didn’t want to jeopardize their match. Barrett hyped their match for Saturday Night’s Main Event…

Powell’s POV: This was great. Fatu comes off so authentic, not like a guy who is just cutting a pro wrestling promo. Cody’s character has every reason to be angry with Fatu for the role he played in costing him the title, but I liked Fatu’s logic that Cody would have lost before then had he not shown up when McIntyre was on the verge of escaping the cage. It will be very interesting to see how the Montreal crowd reacts to both wrestlers.

Chelsea Green and Alba Fyre were walking backstage when they encountered Jordynne Grace. Green said Jordan is a star who deserves a platform to shine on. Green offered Grace a spot in her Secret Hervice. She said they could work together in the Royal Rumble match.

Green said they could start time, and added that she was going to the ring to beat up “that bully Jade (Cargill) and they could start tonight. Grace confirmed Green was facing Jade and told her to say no more and that she’d be there. Green and Fyre made their entrance while being introduced by ring announcer Mark Nash. Cole pointed out that Green was wearing gear inspired by The Mountie… [C]

[Hour Two] A video aired to announce that Roman Reigns declared for the men’s Royal Rumble match…

Cole hyped the Royal Rumble Kickoff Show for Friday morning at 8CT/9ET. The countdown show will stream on Saturday at 12CT/1ET, and the Rumble event starts at 1CT/2ET and will have a post-show right after the main event…

Jade Cargill made her entrance. She approached Jordynne Grace, who was at ringside. Green dove onto the distracted Jade and then threw her inside the ring to start the match…

2. WWE Women’s Champion Jade Cargill vs. Chelsea Green (w/Alba Fyre) in a non-title match. Jade eventually took offensive control, but she got caught up jawing at Grace, which led to Green diving from the ropes and knocking her down. Jade regrouped. Fyre climbed on the apron, but Jade knocked her down with a big boot. Jade hit Green with Jaded and scored the pin.

WWE Women’s Champion Jade Cargill defeated Chelsea Green in 3:20 in a non-title match.

Afterward, Grace got a mic and asked if the point of this was for Jade to prove that she can wrestle as long as it’s not a title match. Grace said she spoke with Nick Aldis, and she will be in the Royal Rumble match and plans to see Jade on the other side. Grace said the alternative was that they could do it on the spot since Jade was already warmed up. Grace entered the ring and went face-to-face with Jade, who left the ring while Cole said Jade said she would do things on her time…

Alexa Bliss and Charlotte Flair spoke backstage. Flair said Bliss seemed a little distracted. Bliss said she thought they worked it out last week. Bliss said she can focus on other titles and their tag team. Bliss brought up the Royal Rumble and said it would be hard to top last year’s Rumble. “I know because I won,” Flair said. She recalled that Bliss made a big return, but she probably forgot because she won. Flair said they would worry about WrestleMania next week, while tonight would be about their team…

Backstage, Solo Sikoa walked and talked while holding the lantern, while the MFTs walked behind him. He spoke about bringing the WWE Championship back to the family, where he said it belongs. He said that as long as he has the lantern, there’s nothing “that you or he can do about it”…

The Wyatt Sicks made their entrance… [C] The MFTs came out after the break. Solo Sikoa handed the lantern to Talla Tonga and had him take it backstage…

3. Dexter Lumis and Joe Gacy (w/Uncle Howdy, Erick Rowan, Nikki Cross) vs. Solo Sikoa and Tama Tonga (w/Tonga Loa, JC Mateo) for the WWE Tag Team Titles. The challengers roughed up Gacy to start. Lumis tagged in and monkey flipped Tonga, who rolled to the floor. Lumis dropkicked Solo out of the ring. Lumis and Gacy jumped from the apron onto the heels on the floor before a PIP break. [C]

Loa climbed on the apron. Rowan pulled him down and worked over Loa and Mateo. Talla Tonga returned with the lantern and ended up dumping Rowan over the barricade. Howdy used the Mandible Claw on Talla, but Solo cut him off with a Samoan Spike. Solo picked up the lantern and hit Lumis with it while the referee was distracted. Tama hit Lumis with his Cutthroat finisher and then pinned him…

Solo Sikoa and Tama Tonga defeated Dexter Lumis and Joe Gacy in 9:40 to win the WWE Tag Team Titles.

Powell’s POV: I am going buy two electric lanterns and have one shipped to the Minnesota Vikings and the other to the Minnesota Wild. I’d send one to the Twins, but their tight ass owners would probably return it and pocket the cash.

Backstage, Nick Aldis excitedly told someone on the phone about the title change. R-Truth showed up and said he was there to put his balls on the line. Truth handed his balls to Aldis.

AJ Styles showed up. Truth exited after telling Aldis that he’d sleep well tonight knowing his balls were in good hands. Aldis asked Styles if he was sure that he wanted to put his career on the line. Styles explained his decision, then said he assumed that’s not why Aldis invited him. Aldis said it was not and then motioned for someone off-camera.

Shinsuke Nakamura entered the picture and asked Styles if he was really ready to lose everything. Styles said he’s already lost if he doesn’t stand up to Gunther. Nakamura challenged Styles to prove he’s still Phenomenal by facing him on Saturday Night’s Main Event. Styles asked Aldis if there was room on the card. Aldis said there was. Styles and Nakamura shook hands…

Nathan Frazer made his entrance with Axiom… [C] The broadcast team recapped the tag team title change… Johnny Gargano and Candice LeRae made their entrance. They still have the mask they stole from Axiom…

4. Johnny Gargano (w/Candice LeRae) vs. Nathan Frazer (w/Axiom). Cole offered thoughts and prayers Bobby Duncum Sr.’s family. Frazer had Gargano seated on the top turnbuckle when he joined him on the ropes. Gargano powered up Frazer and dumped him on the turnbuckle. Gargano followed up by knocking Frazer off the apron. [C]

Gargano got a near fall after performing a modified fisherman’s driver, as Barrett labeled it. Frazer came back with a superplex and then stood up and hit a neckbreaker for a near fall of his own.

Frazer went up top. LeRae climbed on the apron and distracted him momentarily. Frazer went for a Phoenix Splash, but Gargano avoided it. Axiom grabbed the stolen mask and placed it backward over LeRae’s head so that she couldn’t see. Gargano checked on his wife, who slugged him. Frazer rolled up Gargano for the win.

Nathan Frazer beat Johnny Gargano in 10:05.

After the match, LeRae slammed the mask on the floor. Axiom grabbed it and then entered the ring and joined Frazer in giving Gargano a hard time. LeRae snuck inside the ring and took the mask back before racing to the back…

Powell’s POV: Three out of four matches have ended because of a distraction or outside interference. I thought this one was cute, but they don’t need to protect everyone.

Cathy Kelley interviewed Nia Jax and Lash Legend. Jax said they would become No. 1 contenders to the tag team titles, and then they will work together in the Royal Rumble match. Legend agreed they would work together and eliminate everyone until one of them won the match…

Drew McIntyre was shown walking backstage… [C] A clip from WWE Unreal focused on Penta…

WWE Champion Drew McIntyre made his entrance for an in-ring promo. McIntyre said it had been over 30 years since the Montreal Canadiens won the Stanley Cup, but now they finally have a champion they can be proud of.

McIntyre asked the fans if they saw the Cody Rhodes and Jacob Fatu “therapy session” earlier. He called it pathetic. He said Fatu was still slandering his name. McIntyre said that if he had attacked him, he’d be bragging about it. McIntyre said rule number one is that he never lies.

McIntyre said he hopes they tear each other limb from limb. He said that if Cody survives “that animal,” there won’t be a rematch. McIntyre said Cody has to go to the back of the line, and he has to beat 29 other men to win the Royal Rumble. McIntyre mocked the idea of Cody winning the Rumble for the third time.

[Hour Three] McIntyre turned his attention to the four-way on Saturday Night’s Main Event to determine his next challenger. McIntyre mentioned “the rookie” Trick Williams and said, “Go get ’em, kid.” He said he wasted a year of his career on Damian Priest and would end his career if he sees him at the Rumble.

McIntyre said it’s no longer the same Randy Orton he traded the title back and forth with. He said it’s not Randal Keith Orton, who can’t get the job done when it counts. An “RKO” chant broke out. McIntyre said they could chant whatever they want, but it doesn’t mean what he’s saying wasn’t the truth.

McIntyre said Sami Zayn has an entire country behind him. The fans sang the “Ole” song. McIntyre told them he could be louder because he has the microphone. He looked into the camera and said Zayn is always concerned about winning the big one and disappointing his young son. McIntyre said Zayn’s son has been disappointed from the first moment he opened his eyes and realized who his father was.

McIntyre said he doesn’t care who wins the four-way. He said he would do whatever it takes to keep his championship at the Royal Rumble. McIntyre told the four-way winner good luck before adding that the person would need it…

Powell’s POV: The usual quality mic work from McIntyre. Given McIntyre’s latest denial, the mystery of who attacked Jacob Fatu is still alive. If it’s not Cody Rhodes, I wouldn’t be surprised if the mystery attacker interferes during the Cody vs. Fatu match on Saturday.

Backstage, Rey Fenix approached Trick Williams, who assumed Fenix wanted to thank him for making him famous when he beat him down. Fenix said he hasn’t forgotten about the things Trick pulled during their match. Trick said that when he wins the four-way and then the WWE Championship, only then will Fenix get the first title shot, if he remembers his name. “You will remember me,” Fenix said after Trick walked away…

Powell’s POV: Please tell me that wasn’t setting up Fenix interfering in the four-way match.

Footage aired of Jacob Fatu attacking Kit Wilson on last week’s Smackdown…

Cathy Kelley interviewed Kit Wilson in a backstage area. She asked what bothers Wilson so much about Matt Cardona. Wilson said men like Fatu and Cardona never question themselves.

Matt Cardona showed up and asked Wilson what his problem with him was. Wilson grumbled about Cardona’s perfectly manicured beard, chiseled jaw, and beefy shoulders. Cardona said it sounded like Wilson was complimenting him. Wilson said Cardona would think that, and then vented about toxic masculinity. Cardona said the next time Wilson wants to step up, they could meet in the ring. Cardona walked away. Wilson looked at Kelley and said, “Men, am I right?”…

Powell’s POV: Wilson’s new persona is undercard fun. One can only hope that Elton Prince is searching for venues to host “Pretty Deadly: The Musical” while he’s at home recovering from neck surgery.

Charlotte Flair and Alexa Bliss made their entrance… [C] Giulia and Kiana James came out after the break, followed by Nia Jax and Lash Legend…

5. Charlotte Flair and Alexa Bliss vs. Nia Jax and Lash Legend vs. Giulia and Kiana James in a Triple Threat for a shot at the WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles. Roughly a minute into the match, Bliss dove off the top rope onto all four opponents on the floor. [C]

Late in the match, James put Jax down with a 401K. Legend dropped James with a punch. Bliss jumped off the ropes and wanted to perform a tornado DDT, but Legend powered out of it and hit her with the Lash Extension. Charlotte speared Legend, and then James stole the pin.

Giulia and Kiana James defeated Nia Jax and Lash Legend, and Charlotte Flair and Alexa Bliss in 10:55 in a Triple Threat tag team match to earn a shot at the WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles.

Powell’s POV: I didn’t expect that outcome. In fact, I thought Giulia and James were in the match so that James could take the loss. I can’t imagine they’ll win the tag team titles, but I like the idea of giving them a win.

Sami Zayn was shown walking backstage when he crossed paths with Damian Priest. Zayn said he was frustrated earlier, and he knows Priest was too. Zayn said he has no problem with Priest, but he does have a big problem with Trick Williams.

Zayn started to talk about what would happen if Trick did anything he didn’t like during the Smackdown main event. Priest cut him off and told Zayn to stop thinking if he was thinking about getting involved in his match. Priest told Zayn to stay out of it.

“Or what?” Zayn asked. Priest said Zayn knows exactly what. Zayn said Priest doesn’t get to tell him what to do this week or any week. Zayn spotted something off-camera and told Priest he would see him when he sees him because he had something else to do.

Zayn walked slowly and approached a smirking Drew McIntyre. Zayn slapped the smirk off McIntyre’s face and then walked away…

Cody Rhodes caught up with AJ Styles in the parking garage. Styles told Cody not to tell him he was going to question his matchup. Cody said no. He said Styles is at his best when everything is on the line. Cody wished him good luck.

Cody spotted something that annoyed him. He was shown walking to his tour bus, where a Drew McIntrye photograph was on the window. It was autographed “The Real American Dream.” Cody got on the bus and closed the door…

The broadcast team ran through the Saturday Night’s Main Event lineup…

Backstage, Cathy Kelley interviewed Giulia and Kiana James on earning a tag team title shot. She asked Giulia about the possibility of becoming a double champion. Giulia spoke in her native tongue. James explained that Giulia will be on her way to the Royal Rumble to become a triple champion…

Damian Priest made his entrance for the main event… [C] An Oba Femi vignette aired… Trick Williams made his entrance…

6. Damian Priest vs. Trick Williams. Cole said Trick has had a “meteoric rise” during his few weeks on Smackdown. A few minutes into the match, Trick ducked a kick and then put Priest down with a neckbreaker.

Sami Zayn walked out and stood at ringside. Priest went for Old School, but Trick kicked him off the top rope and sent him to the floor. Trick followed and ran Priest into the barricade and ring steps. “This is my house now,” Trick told Zayn before a PIP break. [C]

Trick rolled to the floor to avoid a charging Priest and ended up near Zayn. Priest went to ringside and charged Trick, who popped him up and dropped him on the broadcast table. Trick followed up by shoving Priest into Zayn. Trick rolled Priest back inside the ring and then joined him. Zayn entered the ring and attacked Trick for the DQ finish.

Trick Williams beat Damian Priest by apparent DQ in 13:40.

Zayn threw punches at Trick. Priest shoved Zayn, who threw a series of punches at him. Zayn hit a running kick on Trick in the corner. Priest put Sami down with a big boot. Trick hit Priest with a Trick Shot.

Randy Orton snuck inside the ring while Trick was celebrating and put him down with an RKO. Orton stood on the middle rope and played to the crowd while his entrance theme played. Cole hyped the four-way match for Saturday Night’s Main Event.

Orton dropped off the ropes and approached Zayn. Orton spoke to Zayn off-mic, and Zayn replied. Orton dropped Zayn with an RKO. “It doesn’t matter who you are, the Viper will strike,” Cole said as the executive producer credits were shown. Orton went back to posing on the ropes to close the show…

Powell’s POV: The main event was nothing special, but they accomplished what they needed to creatively by creating major issues between the babyfaces to establish that it will be every man for himself in the four-way. I was hoping that Rey Fenix would mess with Trick during this match just to get it out of the way so that it was less likely to happen on Saturday.

Overall, Smackdown provided a strong final push for Saturday Night’s Main Event. They’ll really need strong go-home shows next week, as this is the latest and lightest build I can recall for a Royal Rumble event. I will be back shortly with my weekly same-night audio review of Smackdown for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons). Let me know what you thought of the show by grading it below.

Join me for my live review of WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event.