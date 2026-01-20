Glory Pro Wrestling “Ascend” episode 98-99 results: Vetter’s review of Kody Lane vs. “Warhorse” Jake Parnell for the Crown of Glory Title, Sierra vs. Tootie Lynn

CategoriesNEWS TICKER Other TV Reviews TV REVIEWS

By Chris Vetter, ProWrestling.net Contributor (@chrisvetter73)

Glory Pro Wrestling “Ascend” (Episode 98-99)

Taped December 21, 2025, in St. Louis, Missouri, at South Broadway Athletic Club

Premiered January 11, 2026, and January 18, 2026 via YouTube.com

This concludes all the matches recorded on December 21, so episode #100 will come from a new taping. The crowd was about 250. The lights were on here, and it’s easy to see. The venue is the club that has a low ceiling; a wrestler could easily hit the ceiling on a superplex.

Episode 98

1. Shimbashi vs. Rahim De La Suede. I’ve seen Shimbashi in New Texas Pro, but he’s been traveling a lot in recent months, and he got booed. The crowd loves Rahim. The ref removed Rahim’s jacket for him, earning a pop. Shimbashi grabbed it and put it on and got booed. We got the bell, and Rahim immediately hit some chops. They fought to the floor, where Shimbashi dropped him crotch-first on the guardrail, then he kicked Rahim at 1:30. In the ring, Shimbashi hit a flying elbow drop for a nearfall, and he was in charge. He nailed a spinebuster for a nearfall at 3:00.

Rahim got some payback as he dropped Shimbashi crotch-first on the top rope, and Rahim dropkicked him. He hit some rolling German Suplexes. Shimbashi nailed a rolling Death Valley Driver and a superkick. Rahim grabbed him off the top rope and flipped him to the mat at 5:30. Shimbashi nailed a Burning Hammer for a believable nearfall. Rahim got an inside cradle for a nearfall, then a Cave-In stomp to the collarbone for the pin. That was pretty action-packed.

Rahim De La Suede defeated Shimbashi at 6:10.

* Rahim was on the mic when Mike Outlaw returned and got in the ring! Outlaw has been out with an injury for maybe six months! Mike said he’s back, and that’s bad news for Rahim. They argued.

2. Kody Lane vs. “Warhorse” Jake Parnell for the Crown of Glory Title. Parnell recently broke his ankle; I’m not sure if it happened in this match. He had just returned to being a rocker character, too. He got a loud pop here. An intense lockup to open, and they shoved each other. Kody flipped him to the floor, and they brawled at ringside. Lane ran along the apron and hit a senton to the floor at 2:00; I’ve seen him do that before, but it sure looks dangerous. Warhorse threw him into the guardrails.

They got back into the ring, and Warhorse hit a headbutt that dropped Lane at 4:00. He hit a dropkick into the corner. Lane hit a back-body drop. He hit a Lionsault Press on a standing Warhorse at 6:30, and he slammed him to the mat and hit another senton for a nearfall. Warhorse nailed a flip dive through the ropes, earning a “holy shit!” chant, and they were both down on the floor at 8:00. Warhorse threw him back into the ring.

Parnell hit a clothesline for a nearfall and a Tiger Driver (butterfly powerbomb) for a nearfall. They fought on the ropes in the corner. Warhorse hit a headbutt that dropped Lane to the mat. He missed a top-rope doublestomp, then he missed a cannonball in the corner, and they were both down. Parnell hit a Poison Rana and a clothesline for a nearfall at 11:00. Parnell sidestepped, and Lane crashed into the ref!

Lane applied a Full Nelson and spun Parnell. Kody nailed a top-rope flying senton, and they were both down. Parnell buckled awkwardly. A new ref slid in and made the three-count. Parnell was holding his ankle; yes, it appears that was the spot where he broke his ankle. It seems like a logical spot for the match to end, but I wouldn’t have been surprised if they had planned to go longer than this. I did just check, and yes, this was Parnell’s last match.

Kody Lane defeated “Warhorse” Jake Parnell to retain the Crown of Glory Title at 12:28.

Episode 99

1. Moses vs. Phil Shark. I’ve seen Shark a few times now, mostly from the Texas scene. He is a good wrestler, but he’s hampered by wearing this stupid shark head. Moses ripped the stupid shark head off, which angered Phil. We got the bell, and Shark hit a huracanrana and a dropkick. He hit a slingshot senton and got a nearfall. Moses hit a running spinning neckbreaker for a nearfall at 1:30. Moses hit a Northern Lights Suplex, and he applied a Boston Crab, but Shark reached the ropes at 3:00. Shark hit a spinning kick to the jaw, and they were both down.

Phil hit an enzuigiri and a flying forearm in the corner, then a powerslam for a nearfall at 4:30. Shark made a ‘fishing’ motion, as he was ‘reeling in’ Moses. They traded some rollups. Moses hit a fisherman’s suplex for a nearfall. (Shouldn’t that move be Shark’s Achilles heel?) Moses hit a rolling DVD. Shark hit a running Shooting Star Press at 6:30, then a swinging suplex for a nearfall. He put his stupid shark head on, but he missed a second-rope Shooting Star Press. Moses hit a German Suplex with a high bridge for a nearfall. Moses nailed a second-rope flying bulldog for the pin. Good action.

Moses defeated Phil Shark at 8:16.

2. Sierra vs. Tootie Lynn. Sierra came out first. Tootie charged into the ring, tackled Sierra, and we’re underway! They brawled at ringside. In the ring, Sierra begged off, and Tootie hesitated. Of course, Sierra went for a kick, but Tootie caught her leg. Tootie hit a flying splash into the corner, then she got a backslide for a nearfall. Sierra hit a back suplex, then some clotheslines and a senton for a nearfall at 3:00. She tied up Tootie’s arms on the mat and twisted Lynn’s left wrist and fingers.

Tootie hit some roundhouse kicks in the corner. She hit a series of kicks in the corner and a running knee for a nearfall at 6:00. She hit a mule kick, and they were both down. They got up and traded forearm strikes. Sierra hit some running back elbows and acMeteora in the corner for a nearfall at 8:00. Tootie hit a stunner and a spin kick to the head for the pin.

Tootie Lynn defeated Sierra at 8:55.

Final Thoughts: Some entertaining matches. Terrible news that Warhorse broke his ankle on what was a pretty standard splash onto him; I don’t think anyone could fault Kody there. Tootie-Sierra was fine. Phil Shark is talented, but like a few others on the indy scene, I think the gimmick is so cartoonish that it becomes a crutch and hampers his ability to grow as a performer. Rahim-Shimbashi was fine. Each episode is roughly 30 minutes long.