Vetter’s Independent Wrestling Roundup: Carlito vs. Ahura for the GWF Title, Laynie Luck vs. Mackenzie Morgan vs. Lovely Miss Larkan vs. Shazza McKenzie vs. Blair Onyx vs. Freya the Slaya in an elimination match for the NWP Women’s Title

CategoriesCHRIS VETTER NEWS TICKER VIEWPOINTS

By Chris Vetter, ProWrestling.net Contributor (@chrisvetter73)

There is far more good indy wrestling out there than I can possibly watch. So, in this review, I’m popping in on multiple recent indy shows and watching just a few matches from each show that interest me. The reality is that I wasn’t going to get to watch every match from every one of these shows! I picked out matches with top names we’ve seen on TV, some top indy names, and WWE ID prospects.

* In this roundup, I picked out seven matches from across five different recent indy shows.

Germany Wrestling Federation “Strike Hard” in Berlin, Germany, at Festsaal Kreuzberg on January 11, 2026 (free on YouTube)

The lights were low over the crowd, but the ring was really well lit. The crowd might only be 200 or so. We have German-only commentary. I opted to watch just the main event.

Carlito vs. Ahura for the GWF Title. I’ve often written that Ahura’s face and beard — he looks a lot like Damian Sandow, but he’s got a far more chiseled build. He’s certainly a top-five talent in the German promotions. Carlito, now age 46, carried the belt in his hands; I have no idea how long he’s held it. The crowd was hot as they had a basic lockup. Carlito wore a Puerto Rico shirt. Ahura backed him into a corner and messed with Carlito’s hair. That’s not cool! He targeted Carlito’s arm and twisted it.

Carlito set up for some punches in the corner, but Ahura dropped him ‘snake-eyes,’ and Ahura hit his own set of punches. Carlito hit a dropkick at 4:00. Ahura hit a springboard dropkick. He choked Carlito in the ropes and jawed at the ref. Carlito fired up and hit some punches. They fought to the floor (this is some sort of dinner club, as many fans are seated at tables). They looped the ring, and Carlito threw Ahura into rows of chairs at 7:30. They got in the ring, where Ahura hit a DDT at 9:30. He grabbed an apple and brought it into the ring.

Ahura went to bite it, but Carlito knocked it out of Ahura’s hand. Carlito hit a back-body drop, some clotheslines, and a running knee lift. Carlito hit a twisting neckbreaker for a nearfall. Ahura went to the top rope, but Carlito grabbed him and hit a TKO stunner for a nearfall at 11:30. Ahura hit a clothesline for a nearfall. Ahura rolled to the floor, beat up some ringside assistants, got an apple, and got back in the ring. He took a big bite of the apple and sprayed it, but it hit the ref! Carlito got a rollup for a visual pin, but the ref was cleaning the apple. Ahura hit his twisting suplex and scored the pin! New champion!

Ahura defeated Carlito to win the GWF Title at 13:53.

* Ahura spoke at length on the mic to rile up the crowd. As expected, Carlito got up and sprayed apple bites onto Ahura’s face, and the crowd loved that. A decent showing by Carlito, and he took just a few bumps.

The Lucha Project “Battle of SL,UT” in Salt Lake City, Utah, at The Pearl On Main on January 9, 2026 (IWTV)

This is a really dark and foggy room (possibly a music hall), and we have just one ringside camera. It appears they had 300-400 fans, and they were LOUD! The main event had Danhausen against two competitors who won qualifier matches earlier in the show. I opted for a mid-show match.

Trey Matthews vs. Fallyn Grey. The 21-year-old fallen angel character Grey has become among my favorite women to watch on the indy scene in the past year. Trey has stringy, curly hair and has a lot of similar looks to Kenny Omega. Of course, he has the size advantage (and I think she’s only about 5’1″). She got a headlock and flipped him to the mat. The crowd popped for any move she hit. He punched her and was loudly booed. She responded with a Thesz Press and a series of punches.

Grey hit a top-rope crossbody block for a nearfall at 2:00. She dove onto him in the crowd. They fought in the crowd, and she blocked a suplex. They got back into the ring at 4:30, and he dropped her with a clothesline. He hit some kicks to the stomach in the corner and planted his foot in her throat. He hit a rolling cannonball for a nearfall at 6:00. Trey nailed a Dragon Suplex for a nearfall. Fallyn fired up and hit some punches. He hit a forward Finlay Roll.

Fallyn hit a Crucifix Driver. She fired up and hit a Sling Blade and a twisting neckbreaker. Fallyn hit a superkick and a second-rope Lungblower to the chest for a nearfall at 9:30. Fallyn applied a crossface on the mat and the crowd taunted him to tap out, but he escaped. Matthews stood up and hit a Styles Clash for a believable nearfall. He was frustrated and stomped on her, then hit a short-arm clothesline. He missed a top-rope doublestomp. Fallyn hit a second-rope Canadian Destroyer, then a swinging faceplant for the pin. The crowd absolutely ate that up.

Fallyn Grey defeated Trey Matthews at 12:10.

North Shore Pro Wrestling “Kick Off” in Quebec City, Quebec, at Centre Horizon on January 10, 2026 (IWTV)

They always draw well to this large gym or small arena. The lights are low, but the ring was really well-lit. I picked a mid-show match to watch.

Stu Grayson vs. Dylan Donovan. Dylan has short, dark hair on top of his head, and the sides are shaved. They locked up, and Stu easily threw him to the mat. Stu knocked him down with a shoulder tackle, and he hit a huracanrana and was fired up. Dylan hit a huracanrana and a dropkick, and he celebrated; he’s a cocky young kid. He hit a Bronco Buster in the corner at 2:30. (The haircut and mannerisms — he’s very heelish Sammy Guevara in style). He dove through the ropes onto Stu.

Dylan hit an Asai Moonsault. Stu hit a DDT onto the ring apron. He whipped Donovan into the guardrail. In the ring, Stu hit an overhead release belly-to-belly suplex at 5:00, then a release German Suplex. Dylan hit a twisting springboard crossbody block. Stu hit another German Suplex for a nearfall. Dylan hit a sit-out powerbomb at 8:00, then a 619 and a springboard flying elbow for a nearfall.

Dylan went for a Swanton Bomb, but Stu got his knees up to block it. Dylan hit a mid-ring Spanish Fly. Stu hit a uranage and a running knee. Dylan caught him with a superkick for the pin! Stu sat up a half-second too late, shocked that he lost. That was an impressive showing for the young Donovan. Stu got on the mic and screamed at the crowd in French.

Dylan Donovan defeated Stu Grayson at 10:08.

New Wave Pro “Anniversary XII” Terre Haute, Indiana, at West Vigo Community Center on January 3, 2026 (IWTV)

This is a school gymnasium, and we have fans seated on the floor and in the bleachers; the crowd was maybe 250. Lighting was okay. I opted to watch the final two matches of the show.

Erik Surge vs. Big Beef. Beef had a fun run in ROH, and it feels like Tony Khan simply got bored with the character and moved on. Surge is a thick, strong guy (think David Otunga); I’ve seen him just a handful of times. An intense lockup to open; these are two BIG guys. Beef rolled to the floor and jawed with the crowd before getting back in. Standing switches as we got a “this is Godzilla vs. King Kong” line from the commentators.

Surge knocked him down with a shoulder tackle, and Beef again bailed to the floor at 4:00. They brawled at ringside. In the ring, Surge hit an enzuigiri for a nearfall. Standing switches and basic brawling. They collided heads, and both fell to the mat and were down. The ref counted to 10! Neither man got up in time. A decent brawl with a disappointing finish. Surge got on the mic and wanted the match to continue, but Beef headed to the back. (I definitely did not think that was the end of the match when the double headbutt occurred.)

Big Beef vs. Erik Surge went to a no contest via double knock-out at 8:22.

Laynie Luck vs. Mackenzie Morgan vs. Lovely Miss Larkan vs. Shazza McKenzie vs. Blair Onyx vs. Freya the Slaya in an elimination match for the vacant NWP Women’s Title. I’ve seen a fair number of matches from all six of these women in the past year (certainly more of Luck, Shazza, and Blair, including live shows I attended in Minnesota). Larkan recently had a blink-and-you’ll-miss-it match in AEW. I just saw Morgan have a really impressive match, and she has some decent muscle definition. Blair wore her Spider Woman gear with her Edward Scissorhands fingers. No WWE ID title belt for Laynie. The six-foot OVW star Freya came out last. Full intros in the ring; they are making this feel like a big deal.

We got the bell, and everyone attacked the massive Freya, but she cartoonishly sent them all flying. Morgan dropped Freya with a dropkick. Freya hit a double clothesline, sending Shazza and Larkan to the floor. Shazza dove through the ropes onto two women at 1:30. Blair bit Laynie’s arm! Those two fought on the floor. In the ring, Morgan hit a running neckbreaker and got a nearfall on Blair at 3:00. Freya hit a chokeslam on Blair. She put Blair across her shoulders and spun her, Terry Funk style, knocking everyone down.

We had a Tower of Doom spot in the corner, and everyone pinned Freya at 5:05! Freya was livid and stood up and clotheslined everyone. She piled four women in the corner, put Morgan on her back, and hit a rolling cannonball into the corner to flatten them all! Freya hit a low blow on the ref as well! She chokeslammed this kid, who was shorter and lighter than her. She chokeslammed some security guards, too. She finally left. Blair Onyx hit a Sister Abigail swinging faceplant to pin Morgan at 8:11, and we’re down to four.

Blair and Larkan worked together to beat up Luck and Shazza, and they hit stereo Russian Leg Sweeps for nearfalls. (We have a new, older ref now.) Blair rolled to the floor and yelled at the voices she was hearing. Larkan hit a Snapmare Driver on Shazza and applied a Crossface on the mat. Blair got in and helped to crank on Shazza’s neck, and Shazza tapped out at 11:02! Of course, Larkan and Onyx started fighting. Laynie slammed Larkan to the mat and got a nearfall. Laynie hit a DVD on Larkan, dropping her onto Blair, and Luck pinned Larkan at 12:38, so we’re down to just Laynie vs. Blair.

Blair set up for Sister Abigail, but Luck avoided it. They hit stereo clotheslines and were both down. They both kipped up and traded overhand chops. Laynie hit a spin kick to the head, then a Shining Wizard for a nearfall. Blair tied her in a modified Tarantula in the ropes at 15:00, and they fought onto the ring apron. In the ring, Laynie hit a Lungblower to the chin. Blair hit Sister Abigail. She set up for a piledriver, but she dropped Laynie stomach-first to the mat and got the pin! New champion! I didn’t expect her to win!

Blair Onyx defeated Laynie Luck, Mackenzie Morgan, Lovely Miss Larkan, Shazza McKenzie, and Freya the Slaya in an elimination match to win the NWP Women’s Title at 16:12.

Unsanctioned Pro, “All Killer, No Filler” in Columbus, Ohio, at Ace Of Cups on December 20, 2025 (IWTV) .

This venue is a nightclub. The crowd was maybe 250, and they were into the action. This show was just released this week. I watched the two matches immediately before the deathmatch main event.

Danny Orion vs. Jeffrey John vs. Leroy Robinson. I’m a big fan of Texas-based star Orion, who has recently broken out on the West Coast, too. John pops up on GCW shows when they are in the Midwest, and he joined them on the Japan tour last year, too; I admittedly am not a fan. He’s also a regular in Pro Wrestling Revolver. I don’t think I’ve seen Leroy; he’s a young Black man with short dreadlocks; think Dezmond Xavier. The bell rang, and John attacked both opponents. Orion and Leroy pushed him to the floor, and they traded some quick offense, with Orion hitting a dropkick.

Leroy hit a backbreaker over his knee at 1:30, sending Orion to the floor to regroup. John snuck in and battled Leroy, and he got a flash rollup for a nearfall. John hit a DDT on Orion out of the ropes. Orion hit a flip dive to the floor onto both opponents at 3:30, and that popped the crowd, earning a “holy shit!” chant. In the ring, Orion hit a Lethal Injection on John for a nearfall. They did a Tower of Doom superplex spot, and everyone was down. They got up and traded punches and forearm strikes. John hit a rolling Koppo Kick and a DVD on Leroy for a nearfall at 6:00.

John hit a top-rope Athena-style flying stunner for a nearfall. Orion hit a snake-eyes drop on Leroy, then a brainbuster, but Leroy rolled to the floor. John snuck up on Orion and hit some kicks. Orion hit a slingshot twisting press, then a Lionsault on John for a nearfall at 8:00. He hit a spider kick on Robinson. Leroy hit a slingshot faceplant move on Orion for a nearfall. He hit a flip dive to the floor on John. Leroy hit a frog splash on Orion, but John broke it up. John hit a Pedigree on Leroy for the pin. That was non-stop action, and the crowd was totally into it.

Jeffrey John defeated Danny Orion and Leroy Robinson at 9:34.

Rachel Armstrong vs. Sam Beale (w/Jeffrey John) for the UP Heavyweight Title. I think Rachel is really talented — I attended a show where she had a good match against Deonna Purrazzo last March — but she’s listed at 5’0″. You’ll recall that Beale had a run in TNA a couple of years ago; he came out first to Nickelback’s “Rock Star,” and he’s still sporting his hillbilly mullet. She came out with the belt as the crowd chanted, “That’s my champ!” We got the bell, and she ducked some of his punches. She dove through the ropes to the floor on him, then hit another.

In the ring, she hit a 450 Splash for a nearfall! He hit a hard suplex on her at 1:30. He hip-tossed her across the ring; she might be 110 or so pounds. He hit another one and towered over her before getting a nearfall at 3:00. He hit some snap suplexes. They rolled to the floor, where he worked her over. In the ring, Rachel charged at him, but he essentially hit a uranage onto the turnbuckles at 6:00, then a senton to her back for a nearfall. Rachel fired up and hit a jumping neckbreaker, and they were both down.

Rachel hit some quick kicks and a flip dive over the top rope onto him at 8:00. In the ring, she hit a tornado DDT for a nearfall. She hit a moonsault to the floor onto Beale, Jeffrey John, and a few others. In the ring, Armstrong hit some Yes Kicks. He got up and clocked her with one forearm strike that dropped her at 9:30. He nailed a Doctor Bomb for a believable nearfall. She got a rollup for a nearfall. He hit a Spinebuster, then a double-underhook slam for a nearfall. John hopped on the ring apron with the belt in his hands, but she kicked Sam into John. She then hit the 450 Splash for the pin!

Rachel Armstrong defeated Sam Beale to retain the UP Heavyweight Title at 11:37.

* The heels jumped in the ring and beat up Rachel. Leroy Robinson ran out to make the save… but he joined in and beat her up! Massive boos! However, the heels then turned on Beale and beat him up, too!

Final Thoughts: Some really entertaining matches here. I liked the Danny Orion three-way for the best of these seven matches. Orion has moved into my list of the top 20 U.S.-based indy male wrestlers. He’s really that good. The women’s six-way was really good too, and with a surprise winner. I fully expected either Laynie Luck or Freya to win, and when Freya was eliminated first, I figured it was a foregone conclusion that Luck was winning. Onyx has worked really hard to improve in the ring and trim down, and this was a well-deserved title win for her.

Stu Grayson-Dylan Donovan takes third here. Donovan, like Leroy Robinson in the three-way, really impressed me. I definitely want to see more of both of those two. While I don’t think either Rachel Armstrong or Fallyn Grey is believable against bigger, stronger men, both matches were really entertaining, and the crowds were totally into both matches and behind both women. I always note that there was simply no way I had 11 or so hours to watch these four shows in their entirety, but I really liked what I saw.