WWE Raw results (1/5): Powell’s live review of CM Punk vs. Bron Breakker for the World Heavyweight Championship, The Kabuki Warriors vs. Rhea Ripley and Iyo Sky for the WWE Women’s Tag Titles

CategoriesMUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER TV REVIEWS WWE TV Reviews

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE Raw (Episode 1,702)

Brooklyn, New York, at Barclays Center

Streamed live January 5, 2026, on Netflix

[Hour One] Michael Cole opened the show while a Stranger Things-style look at the exterior of the Barclays Center was shown. Cole, who was joined on commentary by Corey Graves, said things were about to get strange…

The camera shot turned upside down, and the Stranger Things theme song played. The radio station van and a Surfer Boy Pizza cart from Stranger Things were on the stage. Cole and Graves emerged from it. Cole narrated backstage shots of The Vision, CM Punk, The Judgment Day, Lyra Valkyria and Bayley, Maxxine Dupri, and Becky Lynch.

Graves, who wore a Hellfire Club t-shirt, said they weren’t in Hawkins anymore and then welcomed viewers to Raw…

Powell’s POV: They have “vines” and the Stranger Things logo on the ringside barricade and elsewhere. As a fan of the show, I’m digging it. Graves appears to be paying tribute to the Eddie character with his attire. WrestleTix lists the venue as being set up for 13,512, with 13,224 tickets distributed.

Rhea Ripley and Iyo Sky made their entrance, followed by The Kabuki Warriors for the opening match…

1. “The Kabuki Warriors” Asuka and Kairi Sane vs. Rhea Ripley and Iyo Sky for the WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles. Ring announcer Alicia Taylor delivered in-ring introductions for the championship match. Cole said the show was sold out and listed the attendance as 14,728. They cut to the first break just 40 seconds into the match. [C]

Sky set up for a springboard move on Asuka, but Sane grabbed her leg. Sky was left dangling over the ropes. Sane went up top and hit Sky with a double stomp that launched into the middle of the ring. Sane covered Sky for a two count. [C]

Powell’s POV: It actually looked like Sky had to wait an extra second for Sane to grab her, and then Sane didn’t pull her legs hard enough. By the way, I wonder how many Stranger Things viewers who haven’t watched the series finale that premiered on New Year’s Eve are either skipping this episode or watching apprehensively while hoping that nothing gets spoiled. I still can’t believe Eleven killed all of her friends and married Vecna. What a shocker! Yes, I’m kidding. Unless I’m not. Don’t worry, I won’t spoil anything in this report.

Ripley performed a Razor’s Edge on Sane, and then Sane followed up with a missile dropkick that led to a near fall. Sky went up top for her finisher, but Asuka returned and shoved Ripley into the corner, which knocked Sky off the ropes. Asuka hit a Codebreaker on Ripley, which led to a near fall.

Sky took a hot tag and clutched her back while entering the ring. Asuka caught her in an inside cradle for a two count and then followed up with a backslide for another. Moments later, Ripley tagged in and put Asuka down with a Riptide. Sky followed up with Over The Moonsault on Asuka. Sky hit Sane with a suicide dive while Ripley covered Asuka for the win.

Rhea Ripley and Iyo Sky defeated “The Kabuki Warriors” Asuka and Kairi Sane in 16:30 to win the WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles.

After the match, pyro shot off on the stage while the new champions celebrated…

Cole and Graves checked in from ringside to set up a video package on the CM Punk vs. Bron Breakker match for the WWE Championship…

Backstage, Raw General Manager Adam Pearce congratulated Rhea Ripley and Iyo Sky. After they left, Pearce asked, “What the hell is this?” while looking at a Demogorgon model. Gunther showed up. Pearce encouraged him to mix in a little respect, saying it would go a long way…

Gunther made his entrance and showed off a t-shirt that showed him with John Cena locked in a sleeper hold, along with the words “tap like a…” [C] Cole hyped the WWE podcast schedule, including Finn Balor on Cody Rhodes’ podcast, AJ Styles on Undertaker’s podcast, and Liv Morgan on Stephanie McMahon’s podcast…

The Stranger Things theme played as they showed off the items from the show on the stage. A graphic in the show’s style listed “Chapter Two – He Who Remains”…

Gunther was in the ring with a mic and was booed loudly when he spoke. He said he was asked by management to show a little bit of respect. A “you tapped out” chant broke out.” But what about some respect for me?” Gunther asked. He boasted that he made John Cena do the one thing he said he would never do. “The man who made John Cena tap out like a little…”

AJ Styles’ entrance theme interrupted Gunther, and then he came out and joined him inside the ring. The fans chanted Styles’ name. Gunther boasted that he made Cena tap “like a little bitch. “What is little AJ gonna do about it?” Gunther asked before doing the “You Can’t See Me” hand gesture. Styles slapped Gunther’s face. They went head-to-head. “You ain’t gonna do nothing,” Styles said. “That’s what I thought, nothing.” Styles dropped the mic and exited the ring…

Powell’s POV: A simple, yet effective segment. I got a kick out of the live crowd remembering that Gunther tapped out (like a little bitch) at WrestleMania 41.

A video package spotlighted the Maxxine Dupri and Becky Lynch feud… Lynch made her entrance for the Women’s Intercontinental Title match… [C]

Backstage, Ivy Nile was upset. Pearce told her they needed to get through tonight and see who would be the Women’s Intercontinental Champion, and then they would figure things out. Nile said she won’t go to the back of the line.

Gunther showed up and complained about Styles after Dupri left. Styles entered the picture and called out Gunther for complaining to Pearce, who booked them in a match for next week’s Raw in Germany…

A “Chapter Three – It’s Not Just Her Saying It” logo appeared on the screen… Maxxine Dupri made her entrance…

2. Maxxine Dupri vs. Becky Lynch for the Women’s Intercontinental Championship. Lynch wore gear that Cole said was inspired by the new Star Trek: Starfleet Academy series. Lynch has a role on the series that will premiere January 15 on Paramount+. Lynch rolled to ringside. Dupri followed and put her down with a big boot. [C]

[Hour Two] Late in the match, Lynch had Dupri in position for a powerbomb, but Dupri threw punches and eventually rolled into an ankle lock. Lynch flipped over, but Dupri maintained the hold. Lynch leaned back and held the bottom rope while the shielded referee made the three count. Cole said Lynch stole the title.

Becky Lynch defeated Maxxine Dupri in 11:35 to win the Women’s Intercontinental Championship.

Powell’s POV: I guess that “IConic Champ” jersey that Dupri wore during the initial backstage shots was a waste of money. That’s three title changes over the last two episodes. By the way, I missed it if there was a “Chapter One” graphic.

An Oba Femi video package aired…

Bron Breakker was shown pacing with headphones on the other Vision members stood by…

Women’s World Champion Stephanie Vaquer was shown walking backstage while wearing a walking boot on her left foot. The Creed Brothers were goofing off in a Scoops Ahoy boat on wheels. Cole said he didn’t think they would be able to operate it…

The “WWE Unreal” season two trailer aired. The second season premieres January 20 on Netflix…

World Tag Team Champions Jimmy Uso and Jey Uso made their entrance through the crowd. They stopped and stood in a balcony section with fans and delivered a celebratory promo after winning the tag titles last week…

A “Chapter Four – To Kiss A Devil” graphic was shown. Jackie Redmond stood in the ring and introduced Women’s World Champion Stephanie Vaquer, who walked slowly while wearing the walking boot. Cole said she had an ankle injury. Vaquer spoke about how great 2025 was. She spoke in Spanish for a bit. Vaquer addressed her injury, saying it would not stop her.

Raquel Rodriguez entered the ring and attacked Vaquer from behind. Vaquer slammed the bad ankle against the mat a few times. Graves said it was ridiculous and said she was trying to end Vaquer’s career. Rodriguez put Vaquer down with a Tejana Bomb.

Rodriguez went to ringside and returned with a chair. Vaquer stomped Vaquer’s ankle a couple of times and then started to wrap the chair around it. Adam Pearce, Shawn Daivari, Shane Helms, and two referees came out. Pearce took the chair away, and then a smiling Rodriguez left the ring… [C]

Vaquer was shown being helped by two trainers limp through the backstage area. Raquel Rodriguez showed up and attacked Vaquer again. Adam Pearce showed up and threatened to fine Rodriguez until she had nothing left…

Powell’s POV: Well, so much for me thinking that Rodriguez came off like a babyface during a couple of her recent appearances. While the in-ring attack was good for heat, it didn’t seem like it was heavy enough to set up Vaquer relinquishing the title and taking time away. The added backstage attack left me fearing that it may be headed in that direction.

Backstage, Rey Mysterio told Dragon Lee that he would be a champion again. Penta showed up after Lee left the picture. Rey said he knew Penta would have his back when he faced Austin Theory last week. Penta told Rey he would be there for him whenever he needed him…

A “Chapter Five – Hellfires Collide” graphic was shown. Lyra Valkyra was in the ring, and Bayley was at ringside. Liv Morgan made her entrance with Roxanne Perez…

3. Liv Morgan (w/Roxanne Perez) vs. Lyra Valkyria (w/Bayley). Liv wore a wrap around her abdomen that was made up to look like a Mysterio tattoo. Graves said Morgan was hotter than Phoebe Cates. Cole confessed that Cates was his crush when he was younger. Morgan avoided an early dropkick through the ropes. Morgan returned to the ring and caught Valkyria with a knee strike and then booted her to the floor. Morgan ran Valkyria into the ring steps. [C]

Late in the match, Valkyria ducked a kick and then fired away with some of her own. Morgan grabbed the referee while she was falling to the mat. With the referee tied up, Perez pulled the middle rope down, which sent Valkyria tumbling to the floor. Perez hit Bayley with a cheap shot and then dumped her into the timekeeper’s area. Bayley grabbed a chair and chased Perez to the back. In the ring, Morgan hit Oblivion on a distracted Valkyria before pinning her.

Liv Morgan beat Lyra Valkyria in 9:00.

Powell’s POV: Morgan pulled off that spot with the referee nicely. In fact, she may have done it too well, as Cole came off like he was impressed rather than complaining about her heel antics. Morgan was limping after the match, but hopefully she was just selling.

Jackie Redmond interviewed World Heavyweight Champion CM Punk in a backstage area. Punk said everyone has an opinion, and they would rather talk about him than themselves because nobody would pay attention. Punk said that if he’s the underdog, then people are underestimating him, and that means “GTS, you’re going for a nap”…

Cole hyped the main event… [C] Footage aired of Damian Priest and B-Fab attending Netflix House in Philadelphia… Footage aired of the Gunther and AJ Styles angle from earlier in the show…

Graves hyped Gunther vs. Styles for next week. Cole noted that Raw will stream live next Monday afternoon at 1CT/2ET from Germany. He also hyped Cody Rhodes vs. Drew McIntyre in a Three Stages of Hell match for the WWE Championship for Friday’s Smackdown…

Powell’s POV: Smackdown will air on delay at the usual time on USA Network, but it will stream live internationally on Netflix.

Bron Breakker made his entrance with Paul Heyman… [C] CM Punk made his entrance wearing a varsity (club) jacket with “CM” on the front and “Punk” on the back…

4. CM Punk vs. Bron Breakker (w/Paul Heyman) for the World Heavyweight Championship. Alicia Taylor delivered in-ring introductions for the title match. Cole acknowledged the Varsity Club-style jacket that Punk wore during his entrance, noting that Breakker’s father was a member of that WCW faction. Punk tried to leapfrog, but Breakker caught him and slammed him to the mat less than two minutes in. [C]

[Hour Three] Breakker was dominated for a stretch and then went for a spear at ringside, but Punk caught him with a clothesline. [C] Breakker had Punk seated on the top turnbuckle and went for a Frankensteiner, but Punk held on, and then Breakker crashed and burned. Punk hit a top rope elbow drop for a two count. Punk went back up top, but Breakker cut him off and performed the Frankensteiner.

A short time later, Punk hit a high knee in the corner and followed up with a short-arm clothesline. Punk hit a top rope elbow drop. Punk signaled for his finisher, but Heyman climbed on the apron and distracted him.

Bronson Reed, Logan Paul, and Austin Theory ran out. Breakker hit Punk from behind, which took out the referee for a moment. REF BUMP!!! Theory performed a Stomp on Punk. Breakker made the cover, and the referee returned to make a two count. Reed cleared the broadcast table.

Penta’s music played. Penta, Rey Mysterio, and Dragon Lee jumped off the barricade and the broadcast table onto the Vision members and then fought them into the crowd, leaving Breakker and Punk alone inside the ring. Breakker charged for a spear, but Punk moved, and Breakker hit the ring post.

Punk hit the GTS and covered Breakker for a good near fall. Cole wondered how Breakker kicked out. Heyman thanked the heavens above. Punk went for another GTS, but Breakker transitioned into an armbar. Punk rolled Breakker into a pin for a two count, but Breakker maintained the hold. Punk countered with the Anaconda Vice.

Punk and Breakker stood up. Breakker escaped the hold and then hit Punk with a gutbuster. Breakker blasted Punk with a clothesline and covered him for a near fall. Breakker signaled for the GTS and then went for the move, but Punk slipped away and locked him in the STF. Breakker teased tapping out before he crawled to the ropes to break the hold.

Punk dragged Breakker back to the middle of the ring and was about to reapply the hold, but Heyman climbed on the apron and distracted him again. Punk grabbed Heyman and punched him. Heyman tumbled to the floor. Breakker went for a spear that Punk avoided. Punk went for a suicide dive, but he crashed and burned in what appeared to be a botched spot, as Punk landed on his face and the referee checked on him.

Breakker went up top and then hit Punk with a clothesline on the way down that broke the broadcast table. Back in the ring, Breakker went for a spear, but Punk caught him with a knee. Punk hit the GTS and then covered Breakker for the win.

CM Punk defeated Bron Breakker in 26:40 to retain the World Heavyweight Championship.

The executive producer credits were shown as Punk stood on the middle rope and held up his title belt, and Breakker was seated and looked dejected on the floor…

Powell’s POV: A suspenseful match with a couple of rough moments that Punk and Breakker are going to feel in the morning. It was a pleasant surprise to get a clean finish despite the run-ins, along with a lot of fan speculation that Chris Jericho could return to WWE and play some part in the match. It will be interesting to see how Breakker’s character and the other Vision members react to his loss.

Overall, this was a loaded show with three title matches that resulted in two title changes. For some reason, there was a segment that was held during a commercial break on the U.S. stream that revealed Je’Von Evans signing with the Raw brand. The footage is available below our poll or you can check it out via YouTube. I will have a lot more to say about the show during my same-night audio review for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons). Let me know what you thought of Raw by grading it below.