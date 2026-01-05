AEW Dynamite preview: The first episode of 2026

CategoriesAEW News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and events are advertised for Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite television show.

-Hangman Page and Swerve Strickland vs. Powerhouse Hobbs and Hook in a Lights Out match

-AEW Continental Champion Jon Moxley vs. Shelton Benjamin in an eliminator match

-ROH Champion Bandido vs. Sammy Guevara in a non-title match

-Toni Storm vs. Marina Shafir

-Jim Ross returns to commentary

Powell's POV: Dynamite will be live from Tulsa, Oklahoma, at BOK Center.