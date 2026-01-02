WWE Smackdown results (1/2): Powell’s live review of Cody Rhodes and Drew McIntyre setting the Three Stages of Hell stipulations, Damian Priest vs. Aleister Black in an Ambulance match

CategoriesMUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER TV REVIEWS WWE TV Reviews

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE Smackdown (Episode 1,376)

Buffalo, New York, at KeyBank Center

Simulcast live January 2, 2026, on USA Network (Netflix internationally)

[Hour One] Michael Cole opened the show on commentary while a shot aired of the host venue… A video package recapped the recent developments in the Cody Rhodes and Drew McIntyre feud…

Cole narrated arrival/backstage shots of Cody Rhodes, Charlotte Flair and Alexa Bliss, Rhea Ripley and Iyo Sky, Nia Jax and Lash Legend, WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Asuka and Kairi Sane, Damian Priest, and Aleister Black and Zelina…

Cole pointed out the ambulance on the stage for the Ambulance Match and then introduced Corey Graves as his broadcast partner. Graves was talking about getting 2026 started, but he was interrupted.

The Miz showed up at ringside and entered the ring for an airing of his grievances. Miz complained about not being John Cena’s final opponent, Carmelo Hayes not showing him enough respect, being passed over for a movie, and a nickname that bothers him returning. Miz said that, unlike Buffalo, he actually wins championships, which drew a strong reaction. Miz said he’s a locker room leader in a room filled with spoiled little brats.

Randy Orton’s entrance theme played, and he walked out sporting a Buffalo Sabres t-shirt. Once in the ring, Orton played to the fans while Miz acted like he was happy to see him. There were loud “Randy” chants once his music stopped playing. Miz fired them up and told the fans to let Orton hear it. An “RKO” chant followed.

Miz told Orton that it was good to have him back on Smackdown. Miz started to talk about how “we” run the locker room and are the faces of WWE. Miz said they could team up as “Miz-KO.” Orton acted interested and then in a shocking development, he dropped Miz with an RKO out of nowhere. Orton played to the crowd and picked up Miz and said, “Happy New Year, Miz,” before hitting him with another RKO…

Powell’s POV: You had to know they had something in the works when they opened the first show of the new year with a Miz promo. You also had to know exactly what was going to happen the moment that Orton’s music hit, and yet it worked like a charm. The fans love Orton and the RKO. On a side note, WrestleTix lists the venue as being set up for 9,746 with 8,852 tickets distributed roughly an hour before the show. The listed capacity for KeyBank Center is 19,200.

Backstage, WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions “The Kabuki Warriors” Asuka and Kairi Sane were talking when Nia Jax and Lash Legend showed up. Jax and Legend recalled beating Asuka and Sane recently, and said they would help them in the eight-woman tag match, and then they would owe them. Asuka laughed and said that she and Sane will retain their titles on Monday, and then would face Jax and Legend anytime. Sane stuck around and spoke to Jax and Legend until Asuka yelled for her…

Iyo Sky and Rhea Ripley made their entrances for the eight-woman tag team match before the first commercial break… [C]

WWE Champion Cody Rhodes was standing backstage when Randy Orton approached him. They shook hands. Orton respectfully told Cody that once Cody finishes with Drew McIntyre in Berlin, he’s coming for the WWE Championship.

Smackdown General Manager Nick Aldis showed up after Orton walked away. Aldis said McIntyre will try to get to Cody, and then reminded Cody that he would be stripped of his title if he puts a finger on McIntyre before their match next week…

The Kabuki Warriors’ entrance was televised…

1. Rhea Ripley, Iyo Sky, Charlotte Flair, and Alexa Bliss vs. Asuka, Kairi Sane, Lash Legend, and Nia Jax in an eight-woman tag match. The heels attacked the babyfaces before the opening bell. Ripley tagged in before they went to break roughly 90 seconds into the match. [C]

Sky tagged in and worked over Asuka and Sane, which included a missile dropkick on both of them. Sky wanted to tag out, but Jax pulled Ripley off the apron and ran her into the barricade. Legend made a blind tag. Sky went for a springboard move meant for Asuka, but Legend blasted Sky with a big boot in midair. [C]

Ripley tagged in and put Sane down with a Riptide. Ripley tagged Sky, who hit Over The Moonsault on Sane before pinning her. The broadcast team played up the idea that there would be new tag team champions if it plays out this way on Monday. There was some tension between the two babyface teams, but they all raised their hands together…

Rhea Ripley, Iyo Sky, Charlotte Flair, and Alexa Bliss vs. Asuka, Kairi Sane, Lash Legend, and Nia Jax in 14:30 in an eight-woman tag match.

Backstage, Nick Aldis told Jordynne Grace that he has big plans for Smackdown in 2026 and wants her to be a part of them. Grace said Aldis gave her a lot to consider. Before she could finish speaking, she was interrupted.

Women’s U.S. Champion Chelsea Green and Alba Fyre stormed into the room. Aldis introduced Green to Grace. Green said she knows who Grace is, blew off her handshake offer, and then dismissed her. Grace told Aldis that some people were going to make her decision a lot easier.

Green told “Nicholas” that she couldn’t possibly go to the ring because she was mentally unwell because of the emotional ending of Stranger Things. Aldis asked if it would feel better if she were a fighting champion. Green said she’d been fighting for her life on the internet. Aldis said he could “impeach” Green and strip her of the title. “I don’t want to do it,” Green whined as she and Fyre stormed away…

Kit Wilson made his entrance… [C]

Powell’s POV: That’s another notable name moving on from NXT. I’m sure it’s a little stressful for the creative forces, but that means there will be plenty of opportunities for NXT wrestlers to move up the card, and for some Evolve wrestlers to move up to NXT.

Cole spoke about being in Buffalo while some local imagery was shown. Members of the Buffalo Bills were shown in the front row. Cole said he wanted the Bills to beat the New York Jets this week so that the Jets would get a higher draft pick…

Kit Wilson stood in the ring and accused the Bills Mafia (the nickname for Bills fans) and the players in attendance of being toxic. Matt Cardona made his entrance…

2. Matt Cardona vs. Kit Wilson. Cole said Nick Aldis just informed him that Aldis was now an official member of the Smackdown roster. Wilson had offensive control when he started barking about someone being toxic. Cardona went on the offensive. Wilson rallied briefly, but Cardina cut him off with a Rough Ryder and got the pin. Graves asked if they still call it that. “What else should I call it?” Cole asked. He mentioned the Car Rider as a potential name…

Matt Cardona beat Kit Wilson in 4:20.

Powell’s POV: Yes, they called him Matt Cardona, not Zack Ryder. Good for him for making it back to WWE and getting to use his real name, which is the name he’s used outside WWE. Am I wrong for wanting to see Cardona feud with Ethan Page over Chelsea Green?

Backstage, Cathy Kelley interviewed Damian Priest, who said his feud with Aleister Black had been going on for six months. He said it would end tonight. Priest said he would put Black in the ambulance, and then Black’s career would fade to black…

Cole said it would be the first ambulance match on Smackdown, and just the seventh in the history of WWE… [C]

[Hour Two] Cole and Graves spoke about Monday’s Raw while a shot aired of the Barclays Center. The match graphics had a Stranger Things theme…

A Wyatt Sicks promo video aired with Bo Dallas talking while Dexter Lumis, Joe Gacy, Nikki Cross, and Erick Rowan stood by. Dallas spoke about chopping down Solo Sikoa’s MFT family tree. “After the dust settles, we will be the ones,” Dallas said…

Sami Zayn made his entrance in non-wrestling attire. Zayn spoke about watching John Cena’s final match from the crowd with his son. Zayn said his son asked him about the “the never seen 17” slogan. Zayn said he explained that Cena won 17 world titles.

Zayn said his son asked him how many times he won the world championship. “I had to tell him zero,” Zayn said. He said his son asked him why. Zayn said he didn’t have an answer for him. He said it was confusing for his son, who has watched him in the ring with various world champions, and his son has seen him come home with other title belts.

Zayn said he spoke a lot about becoming a world champion last year to the point that it made him sick. Zayn said he’s done talking about it. He said 2026 is the year that he is going to do it.

Trick Williams’ entrance theme played. Trick headed to the ring dressed in all white. Trick ran through some of his nicknames for Zayn, then told Zayn that he could call him Trick Willy. Trick said he’s what happens when you get Michael Jordan, Michael Jackson, and Mike Tyson at the same place and at the same time.

Trick said Aldis called him and said they need him on Smackdown. He said Aldis was trying to say they need someone who can challenge for the world championship. Trick told Zayn that he was there to be the world champion. Trick said he and Zayn aren’t alike. He said it won’t take him twenty years to get opportunities. He said he’s not the guy who can almost get the job done like Zayn.

Zayn said Trick looks great and has a lot to offer. Zayn said the problem with Trick is that he has yet to be humbled. Zayn asked if Trick thinks he’s the first person who looked good and thinks he can cut the line and become champion. Zayn said Trick isn’t the first guy to look down at him. Zayn said that because Trick chose to interrupt him, he has no problem teaching him a lesson about being humble. Zayn shoved the microphone at Trick’s chest and let it drop before exiting the ring…

Powell’s POV: I really liked this segment. It seemed like it was going to be all about Zayn stating that he will win a world championship this year, but then Trick came out and they had an entertaining verbal exchange. Their characters are perfect foes, with Williams being the brash newcomer, and Zayn being the hard-working veteran who wants to humble the hotshot rookie.

The broadcast team spoke about Carmelo Hayes beating Ilja Dragunov to win the U.S. Championship while match highlights were shown…

U.S. Champion Carmelo Hayes was walking through the backstage area when Ilja Dragunov stopped him and wished him a happy New Year. Dragunov said there are worse things than losing to Him, but he also believes it wasn’t their last time. Dragunov asked Trick if he would keep the open challenge going. Hayes said he would keep it going after his upcoming match. Hayes told Dragunov to let him know when he’s ready to run it back.

Hayes walked away and encountered The Miz. Hayes thanked Miz, who lit up and said Hayes had finally come to his senses. “Thank you for finally leaving me alone, because I’ve been better ever since, dawg,” Hayes said before walking away…

Johnny Gargano made his entrance with Candice LeRae… [C] Cole hyped the WWE podcast schedule…

Backstage, Rey Fenix was talking with Nick Aldis when Trick Williams interrupted them and complained about Sami Zayn. Fenix said something to Aldis. Trick asked what he said. Fenix said the new guy has a lot to learn about wrestling. Trick told him to learn how to mind his business while grown folks are talking. Aldis booked Trick vs. Fenix for next week’s Smackdown…

Highlights aired of Johnny Gargano attacking Carmelo Hayes on last week’s show…

U.S. Champion Carmelo Hayes made his entrance. Hayes avoided Gargano’s cheap shot attempt and cleared him from the ring…

3. Carmelo Hayes vs. Johnny Gargano (w/Candice LeRae) for the U.S. Championship. Gargano regrouped and worked over Hayes with some chops. Hayes put Gargano down and drilled him with a knee strike that sent Gargano to the floor. Hayes ran the ropes for a dive, but LeRae stood in his path, so he stopped. Gargano returned to the ring and used the distraction to perform his spear through the ropes. Hayes rolled to the floor. Gargano dove over the top rope onto Hayes. [C]

After some back-and-forth action, Gargano performed a twisting suplex from the middle rope for a near fall. [C] Gargano, who suffered a bloody nose at some point, had a series of near falls and then showed frustration. Hayes eventually battled backa nd hit Nothing But Net before getting the three count…

Carmelo Hayes defeated Johnny Gargano in roughly 17:00 to retain the U.S. Championship.

Powell’s POV: Another good U.S. Title match. It was good to hear that the open challenge gimmick will continue. It’s been one of the highlights of Smackdown in recent months.

Tama Tonga was watching the match on a backstage monitor. He turned to leave, but Shinsuke Nakamura stood in his way. They spoke in Japanese. Nakamura laughed and walked away. Solo Sikoa asked Tama if everything was okay. “All good, that’s an old chapter,” Tama said. Solo said there will be an eight-man tag next week, and then they will get their tag team title shot. Solo said the other MFTs members were outside, and it was time to get out of Buffalo. Tama turned and looked back in Nakamura’s direction… [C]

Deonna Purrazzo was featured in a Southern New Hampshire University ad that aired during the break…

Powell’s POV: No, the ad is not related to WWE. For those who don’t know, that’s a legitimate ad that features the reigning ROH Women’s Pure Champion Deonna Purrazzo, who graduated from SNHU.

An Aleister Black promo video aired. He spoke about how Damian Priest would never be the same again after tonight. Zelina said they would put the final nail in Priest’s coffin…

Cathy Kelley interviewed WWE Women’s Champion Jade Cargill in a backstage area. Kelley mentioned that Michin was injured during a live event match with Jade. Kelley asked if the injury was intentional. Jade said it was. She said injuries happen “when these pigeons don’t know their place.”

The camera pulled back and showed Jordynne Grace standing in front of Jade, who asked if she wanted something. Grace said she had to decide whether or not to sign with Smackdown, so she wanted to come and get a good look at all of her options. Jade suggested she sign somewhere else because it’s her show and she’s that bitch. “Well, I’m Jordynne Grace, and you’re definitely one of those,” Grace said before walking away…

Cody Rhodes and Sami Zayn crossed paths backstage, and there was some tension between them. Cody asked if Zayn saw McIntyre, but he had not. Cody said he overheard what Zayn said earlier. Cody said everyone was being honest tonight. Zayn said he respects Cody and was the first one in the ring when Cody won the championship. Zayn said he thinks the world of Cody, but he felt that Cody had to know where he was coming from.

Nick Aldis entered the picture. Cody asked if he knew where McIntyre was. Aldis said he hadn’t seen him yet. Cody said he was calm. He said they needed to handle this, so he was heading to the ring… [C] Cole did the signs of the night bit…

Highlights aired of Philadelphia 76ers fans and some players pumping their arms in Jey Uso style…

An Oba Femi highlight video aired…

WWE Champion Cody Rhodes made his entrance dressed in a suit. Cody said Drew McIntyre reeks of envy. Cody said he’s grateful for it. He said he’s happy that McIntyre has become a mountain to climb and he can’t wait for their fight.

Cody said that when he sits backstage and smiles, his superpower is that he plays dumb. He said that when “WWE Unreal cameras” think they capture everything, they’re playing checkers, not chess. Cody said he’s the champ and that won’t change in Berlin.

Drew McIntyre appeared on the big screen from the parking lot behind Cody’s tour bus. He said Cody was predictable because he’s traditional and old school. McIntyre said Cody is as vanilla as it gets. He said he thought about how to hurt Cody.

McIntyre listed the types of matches they would have during next week’s Three States of Hell. McIntyre said the first stage would be a straight wrestling match. McIntyre said the referees won’t screw with him because they know what will happen to them. The second stage will be Falls Count Anywhere.

[Hour Three] McIntyre said that if there’s a third fall, it will be fought inside “an old school steel cage.” McIntyre said there would be no outside interference and no BS. He said two men would enter and one champion would leave. McIntyre said he broke Cody mentally, and next week he will break him physically.

McIntyre said that all hinges on whether Cody is still the champion, and reminded him that he would be stripped of the title if he laid a finger on him. McIntyre said he wanted to have a meeting on a bus and then took jabs at the Buffalo fans for living in the winter climate. McIntyre said he went on the bus, used the bathroom, and checked out some sentimental items.

McIntyre showed off a framed photo of a young black-haired Cody with his late father, Dusty Rhodes. “I know he’s looking up right now, truly, truly ashamed,” McIntyre said. “I hope Dusty has a coat down there because it’s about to get real chilly.” McIntyre slammed the framed photo down and then stomped on it.

Cody left the ring, and a camera followed him as he stormed through the backstage area asking where McIntyre was at. A group of security guards tried to stop Cody while Nick Aldis stood by with a few producers.

McIntyre was shown in the ring holding the photo and standing in front of a trashcan. Cody was shown rushing through the backstage area and then running down the entrance ramp. McIntyre stood in the ring and held his arms out. Security caught up with Cody. McIntyre lit the photo on fire and then dropped it in the trashcan.

McIntyre got on his knees and then leaned over the bottom rope while taunting Cody, encouraging Cody to hit him. Security held Cody back heading into a break… [C]

Powell’s POV: McIntyre was a strong agitator. His character actually has more of a case than ever that Cody is protected by management, given the way Aldis had security and producers save Cody from himself by stopping him from going after McIntyre, which would have resulted in Cody being stripped of the title had he made contact with McIntyre.

The broadcast team listed the following matches for next week’s Smackdown in Berlin, Germany: Cody Rhodes vs. Drew McIntyre in a Three Stages of Hell match for the WWE Championship, The MFTs vs. The Wyatt Sicks in an eight-man tag match, and Trick Williams vs. Rey Fenix…

Entrances for the Women’s U.S. Championship match took place…

4. Chelsea Green (w/Alba Fyre) vs. Giulia (w/Kiana James) for the Women’s U.S. Championship. Giulia was dominant to start and sent Green to the floor. Fyre tried to fire up Green, who was thrown back inside the ring by Giulia. Fyre and Giulia squabbled. Green hit Giulia with a suicide dive, and then she and Alba posed before a picture-in-picture break. [C]

Some fans rooted for Green when she took offensive control coming out of the break. She set up for her finisher, but Giulia avoided it and then headbutted her. Green hit her own version of the Rough Ryder and had Giulia beat, but James distracted the referee. Graves acknowledged they saw the move earlier, but the announcers didn’t mention that Green and Matt Cardona are married.

Giulia caught Green on the ropes and executed a double underhook suplex. Giulia followed up with a Northern Lights Bomb and scored the pin…

Giulia defeated Chelsea Green in 7:40 to win the Women’s U.S. Championship.

Powell’s POV: Fans love to see title changes in person, so their lack of enthusiasm for this title change was telling. What’s changed with Giulia since she dropped the title to Green a couple of months ago? I hoped at the time that the creative forces had figured out that what they were doing with Giulia wasn’t working, and they had her drop the title so they could give her a reboot. Nope. Don’t get me wrong, Giulia is very talented and I hope they get it right, but they haven’t changed anything.

Cathy Kelley interviewed Rhea Ripley and Iyo Sky in a backstage area. Ripley and Sky spoke confidently about winning the WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles on Monday’s Raw. Chelsea Green and Alexa Bliss showed up. Ripley assumed they were going to say they were next in line for a title shot. Bliss said that wasn’t what they were going to say. She said the Kabuki Warriors can be sneaky, so they wanted to wish them luck. Ripley wondered if Bliss was being sincere. Flair said they are next in line…

A video package focused on the Damian Priest vs. Aleister Black feud… The ambulance was shown backing up on the stage… [C] An ad for Monday’s Raw featured some Stranger Things clips mixed in…

Powell’s POV: Thumbs up for the Stranger Things finale. I don’t want to spoil anything, but I can’t believe that Eleven killed all of her friends, married Vecna, and they now rule the world together. What a heel turn!

Backstage, Nathan Frazer and Axiom mocked Johnny Gargano, who was with Candice LeRae. Gargano was still holding the mask that was stolen from Axiom. Gargano refused to give it back, saying it was a gift from his wife. Gargano had her hold the mask and then told Axiom he would have to take it from her. Axiom spoke of facing Gargano in a match for the mask at some point…

The ambulance siren blared for a bit. Ring announcer Mark Nash announced the rules of the match while they were shown in graphic form (to make a long story short, anything goes, and the goal is to put your opponent inside the ambulance and then close both doors). Aleister Black and Zelina made their entrance, and then Damian Priest’s entrance followed…

5. Damian Priest vs. Aleister Black (w/Zelina Vega) in an Ambulance Match. Black attacked Priest from behind to start the match. He took him to the stage where the ambulance was parked. Black ran Priest’s head into one of the ambulance doors and then opened both. Priest fought back and pulled a stretcher out of the ambulance, and then ran it into Black. Priest picked up Black and dropped him onto the stretcher before a PIP break. [C]

After some back-and-forth action, Priest pulled Black from the ropes with a huracanrana. Black stood up and dropped Priest with a spin kick. Both wrestlers were down going into a PIP break. [C] Black was getting the better of Priest on the stage when he motioned to Zelina to open the ambulance doors.

Rhea Ripley was inside the ambulance. Ripley took Zelina to the ring and put her down with a Riptide. Ripley waved at Black, who was seated on the stage. A “this is awesome” chant started and faded quickly. Black got Priest inside the ambulance, and you had to know he wasn’t going to win at this point because he smiled while looking to the crowd. Priest stopped him from shutting the second door and then worked him over with a crutch.

Moments later, Priest sprayed a fire extinguisher at Black. Priest tried to throw a fireball at Black, but it looked so bad that a “one more time” chant broke out with some fans. Priest closed the ambulance doors. Some fans chanted, “Run him over.” Priest pulled what Cole labeled as “some kind of platform” (it was two covered tables) onto the stage and tried to put Black through it with a Razor’s Edge, but Black slipped away.

Priest ran Black into a barricade. Black came right back with a kick. Black threw a kick at Priest’s head. Black pulled a production crate toward Priest, who grabbed him by the throat. Black broke free with an elbow strike that left Priest lying on the crate. Black climbed onto the barricade. Priest sat up and then hoisted him up in Razor’s Edge position. Priest kicked the production crate out of the way and then performed the Razor’s Edge onto the windshield of the ambulance. “Holy shit” chants followed.

Priest brought Black to the top of the ambulance. Priest lowered the straps on his gear and then chokeslammed Black off the ambulance and through the “platform” that Cole now called a couple of tables. Priest couldn’t get the ambulance doors to unlock. He went to the side of the ambulance and opened a door. Priest dragged Black toward the ambulance and then was able to open the back doors. Priest tossed Black inside the ambulance. Priest closed one door, then the side door, and then made the throat slash gesture while looking to the crowd before slamming the second rear door shut.

Damian Priest defeated Aleister Black in roughly 24:00 in an Ambulance Match.

The ambulance siren wailed while Priest played to the fans, and the executive producer credits were shown. Cole said that he and Graves would be at Monday’s Raw, and then told viewers to have a great holiday weekend.

Powell’s POV: Priest took so much time before closing the doors that I was actually waiting for someone to attack him. It’s a shame the fireball didn’t work out, but I think Priest played it right by just moving on rather than giving it a second try. It was a good brawl. It went longer than it needed to, which we’ll surely be saying more about some Smackdown matches now that the show is three hours in length again.

Overall, they kept things interesting with Matt Cardona and Trick Williams officially being added to the Smackdown roster, and Jordynne Grace showing up to tease that she may be the next to join. Adding some fresh talent will help, but three-hour weekly pro wrestling television shows are a slog. I will be back shortly with my weekly same-night audio review of Smackdown for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons). Let me know what you thought of the show by grading it below.