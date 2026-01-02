What's happening...

AEW Worlds End poll results: Reader picks for best match and the overall grade

January 2, 2026

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-Saturday’s AEW Worlds End pay-per-view event received a B grade from 34 percent of the voters in our post-show poll. A finished second with 20 percent. C was a close third with 18 percent.

-45 percent of our voters gave Kyle Fletcher vs. Jon Moxley in a Continental Classic semifinal match the best match of the night honors. The main event of Samoa Joe vs. Swerve Strickland vs. Hangman Page vs. MJF in a four-way for the AEW World Championship finished second with 21 percent of the vote.

Powell’s POV: Jake Barnett gave Worlds End a C+ grade, while I gave it a B- grade during our same-night audio review. The 2024 Worlds End received a B grade from 28 percent of the voters, while C was a close second with 27 percent, and D wasn’t far behind with 22 percent of the vote. Thanks to everyone who took the time to vote in our polls.

