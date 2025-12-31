AEW Dynamite “New Year’s Smash,” WWE Evolve note, last week’s AEW Dynamite and Christmas Collision grades, Matt Cross, Danny Burch, Shane Taylor, Ryan Sakoda

CategoriesDot Net Daily

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-AEW Dynamite New Year’s Smash will be live from Omaha, Nebraska, at Liberty First Credit Union Arena. The show includes MJF’s first appearance since winning the AEW World Championship at the Worlds End pay-per-view. The show will be simulcast tonight on TBS and Max at 7CT/8ET. Jake Barnett’s review will be delayed until Thursday morning due to the holiday. Jake’s weekly audio reviews are available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

-WWE Evolve will return on January 7.

-I gave last week’s AEW Dynamite on 34th Street a C+ grade during my audio review.

-Will Pruett gave AEW Christmas Collision an A+ grade during his audio review. The show featured the final night of the Continental Classic round robin matches.

Birthdays and Notables

-Matt Cross (Matt Capiccioni) is 46. He also worked as Son of Havoc in Lucha Underground.

-Danny Burch (Martin Stone) is 45.

-Shane Taylor (Mark Shepherd) is 40.

-The late Ryan Sakoda was born on December 31, 1972. He died at age 48 on September 2, 2021