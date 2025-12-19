ROH on HonorClub results (12/18): Global Wars UK with Wheeler Yuta’s open challenge, ROH Women’s TV Champion Red Velvet vs. Session Moth Martina in a Proving Ground match

CategoriesMUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER ROH TV Reviews TV REVIEWS

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Ring of Honor on HonorClub (Episode 146)

Taped December 13, 2025, in Cardiff, Wales, at Utilita Arena

Streamed December 18, 2025, on HonorClub

Ian Riccaboni and Caprice Coleman were on commentary, and RevPro’s Francesca Oliver was the ring announcer…

*Unless otherwise noted, all matches started and ended with the Code of Honor handshake.

The show opened by going right to the ring for a match…

1. Rocky Romero vs. Michael Oku (w/Almeria Blair). No Code of Honor, instead Rocky blew his nose at Oku. Late in the match, the wrestlers traded blows on the top until Oku knocked Rocky back down with some forearms. Oku set up for a jump, but Rocky crotched him by hitting the ropes, and then Rocky hit a butterfly suplex from the top for a two count. Rocky transitioned right into a cross arm breaker, but Oku kept his arms locked. Oku rolled into a half crab, but Rocky rolled into a trap pin for a two count. Oku hit a huge running knee and then a top rope springboard moonsault for a two count. Oku locked in the half crab and bridged all the way back on that sucker to get the tap out.

Michael Oku defeated Rocky Romero by submission.

Robinson’s Ruminations: Fine TV match, but it was honestly a pretty slow match. I really like Oku, but Amiria still confuses me a bit. She seems like she’d be a natural heel, as it just oozes off of her, but she’s just Oku’s babyface manager.

2. Evil Uno vs. Mark Davis. Down the stretch, Davis locked in a chinlock, but Uno stood up quickly and hit a Stunner. Uno tried a suplex, but Davis blocked it. Uno tried again, and Davis body slammed him but missed the running senton. Davis missed a corner charge, and Uno rolled him up for a two count and hit a backslide for another two. Uno hit an ugly flying head scissors and then hit a DDT for a two count. Davis tried a corner clothesline, but Uno hit a big boot as a block. Uno went up top. Davis tried to cut him off. Uno was ready for it and knocked Davis back down. Davis got the knees up on a senton, and Davis hit a standing enzuigiri and then a huge clothesline for the pinfall.

Mark Davis defeated Evil Uno by pinfall.

Robinson’s Ruminations: I love a good hoss fight as much as the next guy, but why does Uno gotta try a flying head scissors and why does Davis need to throw a standing enzuigiri? You take away the unnecessary attempts at performing cruiserweight moves, and this was a fine TV match.

A video recap aired of last week’s events with Athena and Billie Starkz and the loss in the tag match for Billie…

Backstage, Lexi Nair asked Madison Rayne if there was unfinished business. Rayne said she loves coaching the present and future of the business. She said it was an easy yes to tag with Deonna Purrazzo last week. Rayne said she’s still got some more in the chamber and is saving two shots for Athena and Diamante…

3. Nina Samuels vs. Alex Windsor. The women traded arm wringers out of the Code of Honor to start the match. Later, Windsor hit Blue Thunder for a two count. Samuels hit an axe kick for a two count. Windsor flipped out of a jackknife and ate a clothesline and some forearms before Samuels put her down with a clothesline. Windsor connected with a superkick and a headbutt, but Samuels put her back down with a tilt-a-whirl backbreaker. Samuels missed a cartwheel knee attempt, and Windsor blasted her with a clothesline for the double down. Samuels put Windsor on the top turnbuckle and tried a superplex, but Windsor blocked it and hit an avalanche anarchist’s superplex for a two count. Windsor locked in a Sharpshooter and got the tap out.

Alex Windsor defeated Nina Samuels by submission.

Robinson’s Ruminations: A good hard hitting match. You could tell these two have wrestled one another in the past. The ring announcer saying Windsor’s name might be even more obnoxious than Windsor herself saying it, and that’s saying something.

4. Lee Johnson (w/ Blake Christian) vs. Lio Rush. Johnson used the Code of Honor to hit a gut kick. Down the stretch, Johnson missed a moonsault, landed on his feet, and then Rush hit him with a DDT. Rush hit a couple of cutters, but Johnson stayed on his feet, and Rush tripped him and hit a short shining wizard for a two count. Johnson hit a big boot and a half and half suplex, but Rush came right back with his Rush Hour cutter. Rush tried to go up top. Christian got on the apron and distracted Rush. Johnson pulled Rush into the ring and rolled him up with his feet on the ropes while getting the pinfall.

Lee Johnson defeated Lio Rush by pinfall.

After the match, Christian got on the mic and called out Bandido. He asked the crowd if they wanted to see Bandido, but then said he wasn’t here because he snapped Bandido’s arm. Christian said he wanted to snap another arm and called out anyone in the back. Angelico came down the ramp with Serpentico…

Robinson’s Ruminations: That was ok, but the repeated interference by Christian was a bit too much.

5. Angelico vs. Blake Christian. Christian flipped off Angelico instead of the Code of Honor. Late in the match, Angelico hit a clothesline that flipped Christian inside out. Angelico hit his rewind kick, and it crumpled Christian hard for a two count. Angelico hit a back suplex for another two count. Christian tried Lethal Injection, but Angelico countered with a flatliner for a two count. Christian hit a running Spanish Fly for a near fall. Christian hit a springboard 450 for a near fall with a cocky cover. Christian hit another move to the shoulder of Angelico and then followed up with a Lethal Injection for the pinfall.

Blake Christian defeated Angelico by pinfall.

After the match, Christian tried to keep the beatdown going, but Serpentico got in the ring. Johnson followed and then kicked Serpentico in the junk. The Swirl duo of Christian and Johnson stood tall…

Robinson’s Ruminations: This was a better match, not cluttered by tons of interference. Christian got to show off his mean streak, and it really worked to put the crowd back into booing him, even after some of his flashy offense at the top.

Lee Moriarty vs. Komander for the ROH Pure Championship was announced for next week’s Boxing Day Brawl…

6. ROH Women’s TV Champion Red Velvet vs. Session Moth Martina in a Proving Ground match. Velvet missed an axe kick, and Maritna hit an anarchist’s suplex for a two count. Martina went up top, but Velvet cut her off and hit an iconoclasm for a two count. Velvet hit a punch and kick combo, but Martina came right back with a clothesline for a two count. Velvet hit a drop toe hold into the rope and then double knees to the back of the head. Velvet missed the Stir It Up kick, but then hit Straight Out Your Momma’s Kitchen for the win.

ROH Women’s TV Champion Red Velvet defeated Session Moth Martina by pinfall in a Proving Ground match.

Velvet pulled Marina to her feet and raised her hand…

Robinson’s Ruminations: A quiet match in front of a dark crowd. It was fine, but nothing to write home about.

Wheeler Yuta came out to the ring alone to make an open challenge. He bragged about being the best ROH Pure Champion and retiring Brian Danielson. He made the open challenge.

Nigel McGuinness made his entrance, and Yuta was stunned. Nigel grabbed the mic and called Yuta whiny. McGuinness said he was mad that Yuta retired Danielson before he could, and he was going to take his revenge…

7. Wheeler Yuta vs. Nigel McGuninness. Late in the match, Yuta locked in Cattle Mutilation, but Nigel rolled over and got a two count of Yuta, who had to release the hold. Yuta hit the 12 to 6 elbows and got a two count for it. Nigel fought back with strikes and a combo of strikes in the corner and got a two count nearfall. Nigel hit a rolling uppercut in the corner and tried the Tower of London, but Yuta went to the eyes.

Yuta tried the big knee, but Nigel blocked it with a lariat. Nigel tried the London Dungeon, and Yuta tried to roll him up, but Nigel was too high on the shoulder. Yuta argued with the ref, and Nigel hit an arm wringer driver and locked in the London Dungeon, but Yuta got to the ropes. Nigel rolled up Yuta for two, and Yuta transitioned into a LeBell Lock, and then Nigel rolled into a crossface, but Yuta got to the ropes again. Nigel tripped Yuta, but got kicked off. Both men butted heads, and then McGuinness hit the rebound clothesline for the pinfall.

Nigel McGuinness defeated Wheeler Yuta by pinfall.