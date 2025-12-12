ROH on HonorClub results (12/11): Athena celebrates three years as ROH Women’s Champion, Hechicero vs. Josh Woods, Zayda Steel vs. Rachael Ellering

CategoriesMUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER ROH TV Reviews TV REVIEWS

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Ring of Honor on HonorClub (Episode 145)

Taped December 6, 2025, in Columbus, Ohio, at the Greater Columbus Convention Center

Streamed December 11, 2025, on HonorClub

Ian Riccaboni and Caprice Coleman were on commentary, and Bobby Cruise was the ring announcer…

*Unless otherwise noted, all matches started and ended with the Code of Honor handshake.

The show opened with a Final Battle video package centered around the new champions of ROH…

ROH Women’s Champion Athena made her entrance along with Diamante and Billie Starkz. Bobby Cruise ran down all of Athena’s accolades as the women made their way to the ring.

Athena greeted the “minions” of GalaxyCon. She said she’s been the champion for three years now, and she wrestled and beat the best of the best. She said she poured her heart and soul into every defense, no matter what anyone said. She said she’s worth more than anyone in the building. She said hard work does pay off. She said others wanted her to stop, and we got a “forever” chant from the crowd. Athena said she was never going to stop because the championship was more precious than anything in the world to her. MIT is going to continue to mold ROH into a better brand. She put over Persephone and their match at Final Battle.

Athena turned her attention to Billie and the fact that she didn’t win the Pure championship at Final Battle. She said Billie will have a tag match with “Diabala” to redeem herself against Deonna. Athena then raised a glass and offered a toast to herself. “I am forever!” There was a light streamer throw, which is a real throwback. ..

Robinson’s Ruminations: Man, I’ve been covering this show for three years now. This was a fine enough verbal segment. Nothing super special other than the return of the streamers.

1. “Spanish Announce Project” Angelico and Serpentico vs. LSG and Josh Crane. No televised entrance for Crane or LSG. Late in the match, there was a kick combo from Anglico, who then hit his rewind kick for a two count. Angelico hit a back suplex and rolled up LSG in a cradle for a two count. LSG was hit with a jumping Flatliner for a broken up nearfall. Crane was superkicked and hit with a leg sweep before Angelico locked in a trap hold. Angelico grabbed an ankle and locked in his reverse deathlock and got the tap out.

“Spanish Announce Project” Angelico and Serpentico defeated LSG and Josh Crane by submission.

Robinson’s Ruminations: Another SAP formula match.

2. “Frat House” Preston Vance, Cole Karter, and Griff Garrison (w/Jacked Jameson, Bernard the Business Bear, pledges) vs. “Dark Order” Evil Uno, John Silver, and Alex Reynolds. Jameson yelled at Riccaboni and said he was the reason they brought out Bernard. Down the stretch, Garrison hit a big boot, but he got caught by the Reynolds and Silver combo, which led to a broken up nearfall. Karter hit a huge high knee, but Vance hit Karter with his discus lariat by accident. Karter got hit with the held flipping slam finisher and was pinned.

“Dark Order” Evil Uno, John Silver, and Alex Reynolds defeated “Frat House” Preston Vance, Cole Karter, and Griff Garrison by pinfall.

Robinson’s Ruminations: A fine formula trios match. Reynolds and Silver are a good tag team, and that combo finish of theirs is really cool. It’s a shame they’re not used more as a tag team.

Backstage after Final Battle, Deonna Purrazzo said ROH has been her home for a long time. She said having all these women’s championships was a dream. Purrazzo said she was the foundation of women’s wrestling in ROH. She hoped Queen Aminata would step up to her soon…

3. Zayda Steel vs. Rachel Ellering. There were odd camera angles in this match that tried to hide the empty seats in the corners of the building. Ellering hit a stalling gut-wrench suplex and then her Swish splash for a two count. Ellering hit a bodyslam and then tried her Swish splash again, but didn’t quite get all of it as Steel rolled away. Steel hit a neckbreaker. Steel hit a step-up pump kick in the corner and blocked a suplex attempt. Ellering hit a forearm and then hit MD Collapse and then the Bosswoman Slam for a two count. Ellering missed a corner splash, and Steel hit an around-the-world DDT and got the pinfall.

Zayda Steel defeated Rachel Ellering by pinfall.

Robinson’s Ruminations: Steel isn’t 100 percent super smooth in the ring, as I noticed some stutter steps, and her offense just doesn’t look hard-hitting enough to me. I’ve always liked Ellering, but I think she’s just a player-coach at this point.

Backstage, Lee Johnson said they both lost in fluke fashion. Blake Christian threw a chair at the garage door, and it had been his year all year. Christian said he’s been chasing Bandido for six months, and it shouldn’t have been a six-man match he got. Christian said next time he sees Bandido, he’ll take Bandido’s other arm and his championship…

Robinson’s Ruminations: A good follow-up promo from Christian.

4. Jay Lethal vs. Nathan Cruz. Adam Priest and Tommy Billington walked out with Lethal but didn’t stay at ringside. No televised entrance for Cruz. Later, Cruz hit a Tom Zenk-like neck snap and locked in a chin lock, and then transitioned into a sleeper. “Let’s go, Lethal,” chanted the crowd as Lethal fought out. Cruz hit a slingshot back suplex for a two count. Cruz missed a corner charge, and Lethal rolled him up for two. Lethal hit a backslide for two and then a cradle for two. Lethal got the single leg and tried the Figure Four, but got rolled up for two. Lethal hit a dragon screw leg whip and locked in the figure four, but Cruz got to the ropes for a break. Cruz blocked a tip-up in the corner with a toss, but got hit with a superkick and a Lethal Injection for the pinfall…

Jay Lethal defeated Nathan Cruz by pinfall.

Robinson’s Ruminations: It’s amazing how much a good crowd can make a match better. This was a fine showcase win for Lethal. Cruz is a well put-together talent who I wouldn’t mind seeing more of.

A recap aired of Athena announcing that Billie and Diamante would have a tag match tonight…

5. Billie Starkz and Diamante vs. Deonna Purrazzo and Madison Rayne. Billie and Diamante made their entrance to Diamante’s music. Late in the match, Starkz locked in a sleeper, but Purrazzo threw her off and hit a boot. Starkz hit a face breaker on the knee, but Purrazzo hit a clothesline for the double down. Rayne and Diamante tagged in, and Rayne hit some forearms and a cutter for a broken up nearfall. Rayne flipped through the double hip toss attempt and hit a double cutter on Starkz and Diamante. Starkz missed a kick, and Rayne hit a forearm and tagged Purrazzo, who hit a leg sweep and locked in the Fujiwara armbar for the tapout.

Deonna Purrazzo and Madison Rayne defeated Billie Starkz and Diamante by submission.

After the match, Athena came down to ringside and yelled at Billie as Purrazzo and Rayne looked on with smirks…

Robinson’s Ruminations: It looks like we’re going back to the Billie Starkz fights back from underneath Athena’s oppressive coaching style storyline again. At least we got a year break from it, I guess.

Backstage, Lexi Nair asked ROH Women’s TV Champion Red Velvet what it felt like to beat Mercedes Mone at Final Battle. She said she’s now the number one wrestler in the world. She said the kitchen is open…

6. Josh Woods vs Hechicero. After some feeling-out chain wrestling, Hechicero worked over the legs of Woods before getting rolled up for a one count. Later, Woods hit a springboard knee to the face. Woods hit some running strikes in the corner and then a big belly to belly suplex for a two count. Hechicero hit a step-up knee lift in the corner as we got graphics on the screen that there are four more matches tonight. Woods hit an ugly-looking gut-wrench suplex, and the ref checked on both men. Woods hit a running knee to the face for a two count. Woods tried a TKO, but Hechicero rolled him over with a sunset flip and transitioned into his trap hold for the submission.

Hechicero defeated Josh Woods by submission.

Robinson’s Ruminations: The similarities between these two are kind of crazy to think about. The match was fine but nothing special.

A graphics card for ROH Global Wars was shown for next week in the UK…

7. Dalton Castle, Truth Magnum, Turbo Floyd, Tommy Billington, and Adam Priest vs. Mansoor, Madden Mason, Johnny TV, Ariya Daivari, and Tony Nese (w/Taya Valkyrie, Smart Mark Sterling, Stori Denali). As the babyface team made their entrance to Castle’s music, the heel team jumped them on the stage. Once things got to the ring, Turbo and Floyd tried their elbow drop, but Madden broke it up. Later, Castle tagged in and suplexed everyone on the opposing team. Priest tagged in, and there was confusion about what move he and Castle wanted to hit. Madden broke it up, but then got hit with a body slam and an elbow drop from Turbo and Floyd. There was a mini breakdown that ended with Priest hitting a DDT and sending Billington to the top, but Sterling and Valkyrie tried some distractions that didn’t quite work. Billington and Priest hit a German suplex clothesline combo on Nese for the pinfall…

Dalton Castle, Truth Magnum, Turbo Floyd, Tommy Billington, and Adam Priest defeated Mansoor, Madden Mason, Johnny TV, Ariya Daivari, and Tony Nese by pinfall.

Robinson’s Ruminations: That was some crazy frenetic action. It was absolutely formula stuff, but the crowd ate it up.

Footage aired of Shane Taylor Promotions celebrating backstage after Final Battle. Carlie Bravo said they didn’t care about the crowd or kids or anything but their titles. Shawn Dean said they care about championships, checks, and cheeks. Shane Taylor said he cared about making history. He kind of playfully dismissed Lee Moriarty by tapping him and his championship on the shoulder. Taylor said they made history by making Skyflight interesting…

Robinson’s Ruminations: The little tease of Moriarty breaking off has me interested. Otherwise, this was a very formula promo, but that’s not a bad thing from these guys.

8. ROH Women’s TV Champion Red Velvet vs. Lacy Lane in a Proving Ground match. Late in the match, Lane hit a facewash kick against the ropes and then a springboard leg drop for a two count. Velvet threw some punches and kicks, and then a double knee on the ropes. Velvet missed the stir it up kick and hit a superkick of her own. Lane performed an Attitude Adjustment with a leg drop for a two count, and then tried again and got another two count, and then a third. Lane grabbed a hammerlock and chopped at the chest of Velvet. Velvet superkicked Lane and then hit “Straight Out Your Momma’s Kitchen” for the pinfall.

ROH Women’s TV Champion Red Velvet defeated Lacy Lane by pinfall in a Proving Ground match.

Robinson’s Ruminations: Nice match. The AA with a leg drop was an impressive move.

A quick recap touted Jon Moxley being on commentary for a few Final Battle matches…

9. Aaron Solo and Willie Mack vs. Wheeler Yuta and Daniel Garcia (w/ Marina Shafir). Late in the match, Solo was able to hit a T-Bone style suplex and made a hot tag. Mack hit both Death Riders with kicks and corner splashes. Mack hit Garcia with a cannonball and Yuta with a huge one-handed spinebuster. Solo went to the top and hit a double stomp for a broken up nearfall. Mack hit Garcia with a Stunner as Yuta rolled up Solo for a two count. Solo got put in the heel corner, and they mugged him. Yuta and Garcia hit running corner attacks. Yuta performed a top rope splash, and Garcia locked in the Dragon Tamer for the submission…

Wheeler Yuta and Daniel Garcia defeated Aaron Solo and Willie Mack by submission.

Robinson’s Ruminations: Yuta and Gacia make a really good tag team. I like it a lot.

10. “Shane Taylor Promotions” Shane Taylor, Carlie Bravo, Shawn Dean, and Lee Moriarty (w/Anthony Agogo, Trish Adora) vs. Komander and “Skyflight” Scorpio Sky, Dante Martin, and Darius Martin (w/Alex Abrahantes, Christopher Daniels. Moriarty and Komander started with a Code of Honor handshake and some lucha-style chain wrestling. Later, Komander walked off the shoulders of Dean to take over Moriarty. Komander hit a rope walking flying head scissors on Moriarty and then an around the world DDT for a broken up nearfall. Bravo and Dean tried a tandem move, but it was broken up, and Bravo superkicked Dante. Bravo tried a springboard move, but Dante met him with a jumping knee. Dante hit a cutter on Bravo, and then Komander hit him with his rope walking shooting star press.

Komander and “Skyflight” Scorpio Sky, Dante Martin, and Darius Martin defeated “Shane Taylor Promotions” Shane Taylor, Carlie Bravo, Shawn Dean, and Lee Moriarty by pinfall.