TNA Genesis lineup: TNA World Championship match set and a wrestler’s retirement match set for the first pay-per-view of 2026

CategoriesImpact News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for the TNA Genesis pay-per-view that will be held on Sunday, January 17, in Dallas, Texas, at the Curtis Culwell Center.

-Frankie Kazarian vs. Mike Santana for the TNA World Championship

-JDC vs. Eddie Edwards in JDC’s retirement match

Powell’s POV: Kazarian defeated Santana to win the TNA World Championship by cashing in the Call Your Shot gauntlet trophy. TNA Impact will debut on AMC two days before this event. We will have a live review as Genesis airs on pay-per-view, and a same-night audio review will be available for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).