What's happening...

TNA Genesis lineup: TNA World Championship match set and a wrestler’s retirement match set for the first pay-per-view of 2026

December 12, 2025

CategoriesImpact News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for the TNA Genesis pay-per-view that will be held on Sunday, January 17, in Dallas, Texas, at the Curtis Culwell Center.

-Frankie Kazarian vs. Mike Santana for the TNA World Championship

-JDC vs. Eddie Edwards in JDC’s retirement match

Powell’s POV: Kazarian defeated Santana to win the TNA World Championship by cashing in the Call Your Shot gauntlet trophy. TNA Impact will debut on AMC two days before this event. We will have a live review as Genesis airs on pay-per-view, and a same-night audio review will be available for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

Listen to "Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast" on Spreaker.

WE VALUE YOUR PRIVACY

PRIVACY POLICY INFO HERE

Topics

Related Posts

Be the first to comment

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.