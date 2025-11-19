NXT Deadline lineup: The updated card for the final NXT PLE of 2025

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for the NXT Deadline event that will be held on Saturday, December 6, in San Antonio, Texas, at Boeing Center at Tech Port.

-Ricky Saints vs. Oba Femi for the NXT Championship

-The men’s Iron Survivor Challenge for a shot at the NXT Championship on the New Year’s Evil-themed NXT television show

-The women’s Iron Survivor Challenge for a future shot at the NXT Women’s Championship

Powell’s POV: John Cena will select the Iron Survivor Challenge entrants on next week’s NXT television show. NXT Deadline will stream on Peacock in the United States and on Netflix internationally. We will have a live review, plus an exclusive same-night audio review available for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).