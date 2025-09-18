AEW media call report: Tony Khan on running a big event during the spring of 2027 with WrestleMania being held in Saudi Arabia, the All Out opening match

CategoriesAEW News MUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

AEW President Tony Khan spoke with the pro wrestling media on Thursday, September 18, 2025, to promote Saturday’s AEW All Out pay-per-view. Refresh the page for the latest updates.

-Tony Khan spoke about how it would the first time All Out has been held in the afternoon, and the first time an AEW pay-per-view would be available for purchase on HBO Max.

-Courtney Rice asked about the four-way for the AEW Women’s Championship. Khan said it was interesting to see Jamie Hayter back in the mix with Toni Storm. It was noted that it was Thekla’s first shot at the title and Statlander’s first shot in four years. Khan said Storm may be the best champion in pro wrestling.

-Mike McGuire asked about trying to expand the fan base by appealing to families who may feel priced out. Khan said they’ve always wanted to keep the prices affordable for families.

-I asked if he has an interest in running a big event in the spring of 2027, with WrestleMania being held in Saudi Arabia, with a lot of fans hoping that independent groups that normally run Mania weekend would be able to run around the AEW show. Khan said he does plan to put on a big show in the spring of 2027. He spoke about AEW Revolution and the pay-per-view’s history. Khan said he thinks Revolution can be one of the biggest events in pro wrestling.

-Rob Wong asked what Christian Cage and Adam Copeland have meant to him since joining AEW. He said they are two of the greatest wrestlers. He said he grew up a huge fan of both men, and he’s been able to work with them separately. Khan announced that the Copeland and Cage vs. FTR match will open the All Out pay-per-view. Khan said that in his opinion, it’s a dream match.

-Khan was asked about the pre-show being simulcast on TNT and HBO Max. Khan spoke of it being an opportunity and hopes they can do it more going forward.

-Bilal Vakani was asked about running Rogers Centre in Toronto. Khan said he’s been there and he would love to, but he’s pleased to be running Scotiabank Arena.

-Sean Ross Sapp was asked about breaking the tradition of running All Out in Chicago. Khan spoke about different routing and holding December’s Worlds End in Chicago. He said they will continue to run a lot of different events in Chicago.

-Amy Nemmity asked about Eddie Kingston’s return at All Out. Khan spoke about Kingston and his opponent, Big Bill. Khan said it’s a great opportunity for Bill.

-Jonathan Ore asked about Brody King wearing an Abolish ICE, and whether AEW is friendlier to fans who lean left politically, while WWE has ties to the Trump administration. Khan said the wrestlers in AEW are presented as their authentic selves. He said King and Hangman Page are being themselves. Khan said AEW is a wrestling organization, and he wants fans from all around the world with different perspectives. He said wrestling brings people together. Khan recalled going to ECW Arena when he was a kid and how his father had a different background than most of the fans.

-Adam Barnard asked about Kyle Fletcher. Khan praised Fletcher and sees him as a huge star. Khan said Fletcher is already the face of TNT (because he holds the TNT Title). He recalled Fletcher beating Kenny Omega and now being in an AEW World Championship match.

-Andrew Baydala asked about Khan changing the start time for All Out and whether he will do this again if WWE continues to counter-program. Khan said it was the right decision for the fans and for AEW being in the pay-per-view business. He said their metrics told them that this would be their best chance to deliver their best numbers while still delivering a great show for the fans.

-Dominic DeAngelo asked for an update on Wardlow. Khan said there were some reports that were accurate and some that were not. Khan said the person who gave bad information to reporters should get out of the wrestling business. Khan said Wardlow was not scheduled to challenge for the AEW World Championship at All Out before he was injured, though he did have big plans for him. Khan said this type of misinformation also happens in sports. Khan said he was excited about Wardlow returning, and he was devastated when he suffered the injury. Khan said he feels terrible for Wardlow. He said Wardlow filmed American Gladiators before he was injured, and he expects his AEW return to lineup with the launch of that series (on Amazon Prime). Khan emphasized that Fletcher was always the planned challenger for All Out.