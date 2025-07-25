WWE Smackdown and AEW Collision coverage, Finn Balor, Judais, Kenzo Suzuki, Jake Something

CategoriesDot Net Daily

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-WWE Smackdown will air live from Cleveland, Ohio, at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse. The show includes appearances by Randy Orton, Jelly Roll, Drew McIntyre, and Logan Paul. Join me for my weekly live review as the show airs on USA Network at 7CT/8ET. My same-night audio reviews are available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

-Saturday’s AEW Collision will be live from Chicago, Illinois, at Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom. The show will be simulcast on TNT and Max at 7CT/8ET on TNT. Will Pruett’s weekly audio reviews of Collision are available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

We are looking for reports from tonight’s WWE Smackdown in Cleveland, AEW events in Chicago, this weekend’s WWE events in Mexico, and all upcoming events. If you are going to a show and want to help, email me at dotnetjason@gmail.com.

-WWE is holding a SuperShow live event on Saturday in Mexico City, Mexico, at Arena CDMX with the following advertised talent: Penta, Rey Fenix, Dominik Mysterio, Cody Rhodes, Jey Uso, Gunther, “New Day” Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods, Pagano, Psycho Clown, and Mr. Iguana.

-WWE is holding a SuperShow live event on Sunday in Monterrey, Mexico, at Arena Monterrey with the same advertised talent listed for the Mexico City event.

Birthdays and Notables

-Judais (Michael Cole) is 51. He also worked as Mikael Judas and Murphy.

-Kenzo Suzuki is 51.

-Finn Balor (Fergal Devitt) is 44.

-Jake Something (Jacob Doyle) is 36.